



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.





Game Day: Friday, August 9, 2019



Time: 4:00 p.m. ET



Live Stream: WatchESPN.com



Opponent: Chile



FIH World Ranking: 15



2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2



Current Pan American Games Record: 4-0-2



Last Time USA Played Opponent: The USWNT last met Chile earlier in the 2019 PAG. After trailing for three quarters, USA rallied to score four goals in six minutes in the final quarter to defeat Chile 4-2. Before that, the two teams competed in a series of test matches in January prior to the start of the 2019 FIH Pro League. Even though USA dominated possession for both games, the results were 0-1-1 following the two-game series played in Santiago, Chile.



What You Need to Know: As Pan American rivals, USA and Chile have battled it out in numerous test series and tournament match-ups. Chile comes off a close game against No. 3 Argentina where they kept Las Leonas to two goals until they could answer with one of their own. The comeback was short-lived, and Argentina ultimately scored again to prevent Chile from tying the match. Meanwhile, USA comes off a tough loss to No. 18 Canada where they could not connect to get on the scoreboard following four goals by their opponent. The USWNT will look to capture the bronze medal by defeating the familiar foe of Chile.



Chile Name Roster:



# Name Caps

1 Claudia Schuler (GK) 218

2 Sofia Walbaum 208

3 Fernanda Villagran 61

4 Catalina Barahona 36

5 Denise Krimerman 153

6 Fernanda Flores 160

8 Carolina Garcia 250

9 Kim Jacob 65

10 Manuela Urroz 192

13 Camila Caram (C) 230

15 Mariana Lagos 77

16 Constanza Palma 164

17 Consuelo de las Heras 39

19 Agustina Solano 50

20 Francisca Parra 25

21 Josefa Villalabeitia 176

25 Maria Maldonado 54

28 Natalia Salvador (GK) 52



Head Coach: Serigo Vigil

Assistant Coach: Diego Amoroso

Manager: Alfredo Castro



USFHA media release