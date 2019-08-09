Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Live From Lima: Bronze Scouting Report - USWNT vs. Chile

Published on Friday, 09 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 36
View Comments



As a lead up to today’s Pan American Games (PAG) match-up, here are a few details you’ll want to know before the starting whistle.



Game Day: Friday, August 9, 2019

Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

Live Stream: WatchESPN.com

Opponent: Chile

FIH World Ranking: 15

2015 Pan American Games Finish: 2

Current Pan American Games Record: 4-0-2

Last Time USA Played Opponent: The USWNT last met Chile earlier in the 2019 PAG. After trailing for three quarters, USA rallied to score four goals in six minutes in the final quarter to defeat Chile 4-2. Before that, the two teams competed in a series of test matches in January prior to the start of the 2019 FIH Pro League. Even though USA dominated possession for both games, the results were 0-1-1 following the two-game series played in Santiago, Chile.

What You Need to Know: As Pan American rivals, USA and Chile have battled it out in numerous test series and tournament match-ups. Chile comes off a close game against No. 3 Argentina where they kept Las Leonas to two goals until they could answer with one of their own. The comeback was short-lived, and Argentina ultimately scored again to prevent Chile from tying the match. Meanwhile, USA comes off a tough loss to No. 18 Canada where they could not connect to get on the scoreboard following four goals by their opponent. The USWNT will look to capture the bronze medal by defeating the familiar foe of Chile.

Chile Name Roster:

#            Name      Caps
1            Claudia Schuler (GK)       218
2          Sofia Walbaum       208
3            Fernanda Villagran       61
4            Catalina Barahona       36
5            Denise Krimerman       153
6          Fernanda Flores       160
8          Carolina Garcia       250
9            Kim Jacob       65
10            Manuela Urroz       192
13          Camila Caram (C)       230
15            Mariana Lagos       77
16            Constanza Palma       164
17            Consuelo de las Heras       39
19            Agustina Solano       50
20            Francisca Parra       25
21            Josefa Villalabeitia        176
25            Maria Maldonado       54
28            Natalia Salvador (GK)       52
                   
            Head Coach: Serigo Vigil
            Assistant Coach: Diego Amoroso
            Manager: Alfredo Castro      

USFHA media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.