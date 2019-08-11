The former hockey international is playing in the national league pre-season and could add to her 200-plus caps for the Black Sticks.





Gemma McCaw, left, has not played for the Black Sticks since the 2016 Rio Olympics. GETTY IMAGES



Gemma McCaw is back playing hockey.





The 246-cap Black Stick retired from the sport in October 2017 after playing in that year's National Hockey League for Midlands. She has not played for the Black Sticks since the 2016 Rio Olympics.



She gave birth to her first daughter, Charlotte, in December 2018, but will return to play for Midlands at this year's NHL in her hometown of Tauranga, starting on September 14.





While she has returned to provincial hockey, the 29-year-old was coy on whether that would translate to a national team return.



"You can never say never, but at the moment I'm just focusing on Midlands and NHL," she told 1News.



McCaw has been commuting from Christchurch to the North Island to train with Midlands.



She played in a pre-season game on Sunday, but almost didn't make her flight home, posting videos to her Instagram account of arriving at Auckland Airport still wearing her bright orange Midlands kit while carrying baby Charlotte and dragging her gear with her.



Husband Richie was also on hand to help out, telling 1News he was proud of his wife for making the comeback.



"You've got to take your hat off to her. Any mum that has to experience being a mum then get back to it with all the running around and day-to-day sort of things, she's done really well."



Baby Charlotte was tended to by Richie on the sidelines on Sunday, but Gemma McCaw said she was doing her best to stay focused on what was happening on the field.



"I'm loving the opportunity to run around again. I try not to look to the sideline too much, just stay focused."



