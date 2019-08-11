KUALA LUMPUR: World champions Belgium outplayed Malaysia 5-1 in a hockey Test match in Antwerp, Belgium.





Belgium, ranked second in the world, went on the offensive from the start and took a 2-0 lead in the first eight minutes of the match on Friday.



Cedric Charlier scored a field goal in the seventh minute and hardly a minute later, goalkeeper S. Kumar was beaten again by Nicolas de Kerpel.



Belgium added another goal in the 24th through Tom Boon while Malaysia managed to reduce the deficit with a field goal from forward Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil in the 34th minute.



Belgium extended their lead with two field goals in the last nine minutes of the match.



Florent van Aubel made it 4-1 in the 51st minute and six minutes later, Victor Wegnez completed the rout with the fifth field goal.



Mohd Fitri Saari, who marshalled the midfield, said that Belgium played a fast attacking game from the start and punished Malaysia for their errors in defence.



“We need to play a tight marking game and can’t afford to make mistakes in defence, ” said Fitri.



“We also created some scoring opportunities but only managed a field goal in the first half. It was a good match against the world champions but we need to play with more determination in our second and last Test with Belgium on Monday.



“We have two days rest and will use it to come up with a better strategy to counter the Belgians, ” said Fitri.



Monday’s match against Belgium is the ninth and last Test match in Malaysia’s tour of Europe.



Malaysia are preparing for the playoff tournament in October to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



The Star of Malaysia