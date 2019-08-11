By Jugjet Singh





Malaysia's national team were handed a lesson in hockey as Roelant Oltmans’ side were thrashed 5-1 by World No 2 Belgium in yesterday’s friendly in Antwerp.





However, there is no shame in the defeat as the national team are using the friendly matches in Europe to iron-out weaknesses and improve consistency ahead of their Olympic qualifier in October.



Oltmans team will play Belgium, who won last year’s World Cup, again tomorrow.



“We lost because the energy level of the players is not like at the beginning of the Tour.



“We will now try to recover in time and play one more good match before returning to Kuala Lumpur,” said Oltmans.



Tengku Ahmad Tajuddin Tengku Abdul Jalil netted for Malaysia in the 34th minute, after Belgium had taken a 3-0 lead. The Belgians scored two goals each in the first and last quarter against a lethargic Malaysia.



After the friendly tomorrow, Malaysia will return to KL before heading to Tokyo for a Four-Nation tournament (Aug 17-21), also comprising hosts Japan, India and New Zealand.



World No 12 Malaysia are expected to play Spain, Germany, New Zealand or Canada in the final Olympic qualifier in October.



New Straits Times