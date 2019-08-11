Scotland have won Women's EuroHockey Championship II after dominating Italy in the final at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.





The hosts, who had qualified for the 2021 EuroHockey Nations Championship by beating Poland in Friday's semi-final, took the lead through Sarah Jamieson.



Charlotte Watson doubled the Scots' advantage in the second half.



And although Italy pulled one back with 90 seconds remaining, Scotland held on to clinch the title.



"We are absolutely ecstatic," said captain Kaz Cuthbert. "We came here with a goal to get promotion and we absolutely smashed it by getting a trophy.



"It was a feisty game but we didn't get riled and stuck to our gameplan.



"Now it is about making sure we build on this. We are a top-tier team and we need to go out and prive that by training hard and performing in the next tournament that comes along."



BBC Sport