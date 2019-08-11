Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Scotland beat Italy 2-1 in final

Published on Sunday, 11 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 41
View Comments

Scotland have won Women's EuroHockey Championship II after dominating Italy in the final at Glasgow's National Hockey Centre.



The hosts, who had qualified for the 2021 EuroHockey Nations Championship by beating Poland in Friday's semi-final, took the lead through Sarah Jamieson.

Charlotte Watson doubled the Scots' advantage in the second half.

And although Italy pulled one back with 90 seconds remaining, Scotland held on to clinch the title.

"We are absolutely ecstatic," said captain Kaz Cuthbert. "We came here with a goal to get promotion and we absolutely smashed it by getting a trophy.

"It was a feisty game but we didn't get riled and stuck to our gameplan.

"Now it is about making sure we build on this. We are a top-tier team and we need to go out and prive that by training hard and performing in the next tournament that comes along."

BBC Sport

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.