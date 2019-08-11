Ali Baggott





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



The reigning Olympic champions were in fine form on the final day of the 2019 Pan American Champions bucketing five goals on Canada for a 5-2 victory and a ticket to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.





Jose Tolini notched two, while Maico Casella added one to put both at the top of the scoring table with 10 goals each. Lucas Martinez and Martin Ferreiro also got on the board while, Canadian drag flickers Scott Tupper and Gordie Johnston scored for Canada





Photo: Yan Huckendubler



A tight opening quarter had few scoring opportunities for either team but the pace was high and the defence was stingy. Although no goals were scored Canada suffered their biggest lost when veteran midfielder and two-time Olympian Mark Pearson was walked off the field in the ninth minute after getting tangled with an Argentina player. He didn’t return. The Canadians didn’t hang their heads for long though.



In the 16th minute, Brenden Bissett brought down an aerial in the Argentina circle and forced the ball towards goal. The ball popped high off Juan Vivaldi’s pads and gave Canada their first penalty corner. Tupper delivered a flick to the top of the net to stun the crowd with the game’s first goal. As champions they are, the Leones charged back in the next minute of play to earn a penalty corner of their own.



Tolini flicked low and David Carter made the save but there were no Canadians there to clear the rebound. Tolini walked in and buried his own rebound to tie the game 1-1.



Not two minutes later a hard ball was sent in to the Canadian circle and caught Tupper on the foot. Argentina showed how dangerous they are on the set piece as Tolini flicked a low shot that rung off the back boards for his 10th goal of the games.



Canada didn’t panic but they also couldn’t find a way past the Argentine defence. Juan Lopez and Pedro Ibarra closed every entry that Jamie Wallace and Keegan Pereira tried on the left side of the circle.



In the 27th minute Canada earned their second penalty corner and a chance to draw level. The ball was miss trapped at the top of the circle and a frantic effort to get the ball in to the circle backfired. Argentina countered with incredible speed and before Canada could turn, Lucas Vila was running into Canada’s circle with options.



Vila dished to a wide open Ferreiro who swept the ball up and over a sliding Carter to bring Argentina ahead 3-1.



Pan American Hockey Federation media release