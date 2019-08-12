s2h Team



Argentina regained the Pan American Games men' and women’s hockey gold medal after beating Canada in the Pn American Games in Lima. On Saturday, Argentinean men overcame tough looking Canada 5-2, after their women overcame the same rival 5-1 a day earlier. Both men's and women's hockey team thus made themselves proud travellers to Tokyo 2020.





More importantly, the Argentineans booked tickets to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and become the second nation to seal a berth at the Games after Japan who 'double' qualified as hosts and Asian Champions.



Argentina lost to USA in the final of the last two editions. The Americans finished third with victory over Chile, also by 5-1.



Piti d’Elia, 240-match veteran, scored two goals and provided an assist to spell victory for Leonas who made their ninth successive appearance in the gold-medal match while winning their seventh title. Julieta Jankunas smashed a back-hander home for the first goal in the ninth minute after Agustina Alonso’s was denied by Canadian goalkeeper Kaitlyn Williams.



D’Elia blasted home a second goal from a clever corner variation to send the Argentinean- dominated crowd into raptures.



Canada reduced the margin Kate Wright who scored following a penalty corner at the start of the second half. Penalty corners in the 37th and 45th minutes put Argentina 4-1 up. Rebecchi with a deflection and d’Elia with a direct shot to give Leonas a commanding lead.



Top scorer Jankunas scored her 11th goal of the tournament to make it 5-1.



The winners European, African and Oceania championships will also qualify directly for the Olympics.



Japan won the Asian Games gold medal in Jakarta last year to free up a spot which means there would be seven qualifying playoffs in October-November that will determine the remainder of the field of the 12-nation Olympic tournament in August next year.



The qualifying playoffs comprise nations coming through via the FIH Pro League, FIH Series Finals and world rankings apart from continental champions.



