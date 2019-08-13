Strong Australian U21 squad named for Sultan of Johor Cup
Mitch Wynd
Burras U21 Head Coach Ben Bishop has announced his team for the ninth edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.
Of the 18 players named in the squad, only Lachlan Busiko, Dylan Martin, Ehren Hazell and Daniel McBride have been involved previously in the annual international tournament, although McBride has yet to take the field having suffered an injury prior to the first match last year.
“This year will be particularly exciting as we have 14 athletes who have been selected to tour Johor for the first time,” said Bishop.
“As always the competition will be strong from the other nations and we look forward to building on our history of results at the event.”
The team will attempt to win the Cup for a third time having won the tournament in 2016 and 2017. Australia sits alongside India and Great Britain as two-time winners.
“We are very much looking forward to returning to Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup in what will be our eighth appearance at the tournament,” said Bishop.
“It is an extremely valuable tournament that we are lucky to be able to attend each year.
“The competition, conditions and international travel opportunity all provide for a fantastic development experience for our emerging athletes.”
The tournament will see the six competing nations play in a round robin format culminating in a day of play-offs to determine the final placings.
The Australian team will depart for Malaysia on 7 October 2019 and open its campaign against Japan on Saturday 12 October 2019.
Kookaburras U21 Men’s Squad – 2019 Sultan of Johor Cup
Name, State
Luca Brown, QLD
Lachlan Busiko, SA
Patrick Coates, VIC
James Collins, WA
Michael Francis, QLD
Brinley Gallagher, NSW
Dane Gavranich, WA
Sam Gray, NSW
Anand Gupte, ACT
Tom Harvie, WA
Ehren Hazell, NSW
Aaron Knight, ACT
Dylan Martin, NSW
Daniel McBride, VIC
Sam McCulloch, TAS
Robbie MacLennan, NSW
Daine Richards, NSW
Christian Starkie, WA
Tournament Details
2019 Sultan of Johor Cup
12-19 October 2019
Johor Bahru, Malaysia
Australia matches
Saturday 12 October 2019
Australia v Japan (4:05pm local time)
Sunday 13 October 2019
Australia v Malaysia (8:35pm local time)
Tuesday 15 October 2019
Great Britain v Australia (4:05pm local time)
Wednesday 16 October 2019
India v Australia (4:05pm local time)
Friday 18 October 2019
Australia v New Zealand (8:35pm local time)
Saturday 19 October 2019
Play-off for all placings
Australia’s history at the Sultan of Johor Cup
2018 3rd place
2017 Champions
2016 Champions
2015 5th place
2014 3rd place
2013 Did not compete
2012 3rd place
2011 Runner Up
