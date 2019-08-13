Mitch Wynd







Burras U21 Head Coach Ben Bishop has announced his team for the ninth edition of the Sultan of Johor Cup in Malaysia.





Of the 18 players named in the squad, only Lachlan Busiko, Dylan Martin, Ehren Hazell and Daniel McBride have been involved previously in the annual international tournament, although McBride has yet to take the field having suffered an injury prior to the first match last year.



“This year will be particularly exciting as we have 14 athletes who have been selected to tour Johor for the first time,” said Bishop.



“As always the competition will be strong from the other nations and we look forward to building on our history of results at the event.”



The team will attempt to win the Cup for a third time having won the tournament in 2016 and 2017. Australia sits alongside India and Great Britain as two-time winners.



“We are very much looking forward to returning to Malaysia for the Sultan of Johor Cup in what will be our eighth appearance at the tournament,” said Bishop.



“It is an extremely valuable tournament that we are lucky to be able to attend each year.



“The competition, conditions and international travel opportunity all provide for a fantastic development experience for our emerging athletes.”



The tournament will see the six competing nations play in a round robin format culminating in a day of play-offs to determine the final placings.



The Australian team will depart for Malaysia on 7 October 2019 and open its campaign against Japan on Saturday 12 October 2019.



Kookaburras U21 Men’s Squad – 2019 Sultan of Johor Cup



Name, State



Luca Brown, QLD

Lachlan Busiko, SA

Patrick Coates, VIC

James Collins, WA

Michael Francis, QLD

Brinley Gallagher, NSW

Dane Gavranich, WA

Sam Gray, NSW

Anand Gupte, ACT

Tom Harvie, WA

Ehren Hazell, NSW

Aaron Knight, ACT

Dylan Martin, NSW

Daniel McBride, VIC

Sam McCulloch, TAS

Robbie MacLennan, NSW

Daine Richards, NSW

Christian Starkie, WA



Tournament Details



2019 Sultan of Johor Cup

12-19 October 2019

Johor Bahru, Malaysia



Australia matches



Saturday 12 October 2019



Australia v Japan (4:05pm local time)



Sunday 13 October 2019



Australia v Malaysia (8:35pm local time)



Tuesday 15 October 2019



Great Britain v Australia (4:05pm local time)



Wednesday 16 October 2019



India v Australia (4:05pm local time)



Friday 18 October 2019



Australia v New Zealand (8:35pm local time)



Saturday 19 October 2019



Play-off for all placings



Australia’s history at the Sultan of Johor Cup



2018 3rd place

2017 Champions

2016 Champions

2015 5th place

2014 3rd place

2013 Did not compete

2012 3rd place

2011 Runner Up



Hockey Australia media release