Scotland men’s squad announced for Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp
The Scotland men’s squad has been announced by head coach Derek Forsyth for the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp on 16-25 August. It’s a hotly anticipated return to the top division of European hockey for Scotland men after the Blue Sticks won EuroHockey Championship II 2017 in Glasgow.
The Scots have had an exceptional last few years and have also clocked up their highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games; won Team of the Year at the Sunday Post Sports Awards; and have finished higher than ranking four times in three years.
Now Scotland travel to Antwerp to take their place at the top table of European hockey and will take on the Netherlands; Germany and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament.
Germany will be Scotland’s first opponents when they meet on 17 August at 12:30 UK time. On the following day Scotland play Ireland at 14:45 before taking on the Netherlands at 17:00 on 20 August. Crossover matches start from 22 August.
Chris Grassick is missing through injury while Alan Forsyth and Lee Morton feature off the back of a successful FIH Pro League campaign with Great Britain. The talented young Cammy Golden is also included in the squad after helping Scotland U21 Men to gold medal success in U21 EuroHockey Championship II last month.
Squad
Name Club
Tommy Alexander UHC Hamburg
Tim Atkins Surbiton
Kenny Bain Hurley
Michael Bremner UHC Hamburg
Andy Bull Old Georgians
Gavin Byers UHC Hamburg
Murray Collins Teddington
Callum Duke Hillhead
Craig Falconer Reading
David Forrester Montrouge
Alan Forsyth Surbiton
Cammy Golden Klein Zwitserland
Ed Greaves Loughborough
Callum MacKenzie Cardiff Met
Aidan McQuade Grove Menzieshill
Lee Morton Old Georgians
Nick Parkes Surbiton
Duncan Riddell Grange
Schedule
17 August | 12:30 | Germany v Scotland
18 August | 14:45 | Ireland v Scotland
20 August | 17:00 | The Netherlands v Scotland
22 August | TBC | TBC
24 August | TBC | TBC
Scottish Hockey Union media release