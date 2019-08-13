



The Scotland men’s squad has been announced by head coach Derek Forsyth for the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp on 16-25 August. It’s a hotly anticipated return to the top division of European hockey for Scotland men after the Blue Sticks won EuroHockey Championship II 2017 in Glasgow.





The Scots have had an exceptional last few years and have also clocked up their highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games; won Team of the Year at the Sunday Post Sports Awards; and have finished higher than ranking four times in three years.



Now Scotland travel to Antwerp to take their place at the top table of European hockey and will take on the Netherlands; Germany and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament.



Germany will be Scotland’s first opponents when they meet on 17 August at 12:30 UK time. On the following day Scotland play Ireland at 14:45 before taking on the Netherlands at 17:00 on 20 August. Crossover matches start from 22 August.



Chris Grassick is missing through injury while Alan Forsyth and Lee Morton feature off the back of a successful FIH Pro League campaign with Great Britain. The talented young Cammy Golden is also included in the squad after helping Scotland U21 Men to gold medal success in U21 EuroHockey Championship II last month.



Squad

Name Club

Tommy Alexander UHC Hamburg

Tim Atkins Surbiton

Kenny Bain Hurley

Michael Bremner UHC Hamburg

Andy Bull Old Georgians

Gavin Byers UHC Hamburg

Murray Collins Teddington

Callum Duke Hillhead

Craig Falconer Reading

David Forrester Montrouge

Alan Forsyth Surbiton

Cammy Golden Klein Zwitserland

Ed Greaves Loughborough

Callum MacKenzie Cardiff Met

Aidan McQuade Grove Menzieshill

Lee Morton Old Georgians

Nick Parkes Surbiton

Duncan Riddell Grange



Schedule



17 August | 12:30 | Germany v Scotland

18 August | 14:45 | Ireland v Scotland

20 August | 17:00 | The Netherlands v Scotland

22 August | TBC | TBC

24 August | TBC | TBC



Scottish Hockey Union media release