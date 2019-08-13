Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Scotland men’s squad announced for Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp

Published on Tuesday, 13 August 2019
The Scotland men’s squad has been announced by head coach Derek Forsyth for the Belfius EuroHockey Championship in Antwerp on 16-25 August. It’s a hotly anticipated return to the top division of European hockey for Scotland men after the Blue Sticks won EuroHockey Championship II 2017 in Glasgow.



The Scots have had an exceptional last few years and have also clocked up their highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games; won Team of the Year at the Sunday Post Sports Awards; and have finished higher than ranking four times in three years.

Now Scotland travel to Antwerp to take their place at the top table of European hockey and will take on the Netherlands; Germany and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament.

Germany will be Scotland’s first opponents when they meet on 17 August at 12:30 UK time. On the following day Scotland play Ireland at 14:45 before taking on the Netherlands at 17:00 on 20 August. Crossover matches start from 22 August.

Chris Grassick is missing through injury while Alan Forsyth and Lee Morton feature off the back of a successful FIH Pro League campaign with Great Britain. The talented young Cammy Golden is also included in the squad after helping Scotland U21 Men to gold medal success in U21 EuroHockey Championship II last month.

Squad
Name             Club
Tommy Alexander     UHC Hamburg
Tim Atkins         Surbiton
Kenny Bain         Hurley
Michael Bremner     UHC Hamburg
Andy Bull         Old Georgians
Gavin Byers         UHC Hamburg
Murray Collins     Teddington
Callum Duke         Hillhead
Craig Falconer     Reading
David Forrester     Montrouge
Alan Forsyth         Surbiton
Cammy Golden     Klein Zwitserland
Ed Greaves         Loughborough
Callum MacKenzie     Cardiff Met
Aidan McQuade     Grove Menzieshill
Lee Morton         Old Georgians
Nick Parkes         Surbiton
Duncan Riddell     Grange

Schedule

17 August | 12:30 | Germany v Scotland
18 August | 14:45 | Ireland v Scotland
20 August | 17:00 | The Netherlands v Scotland
22 August | TBC | TBC
24 August | TBC | TBC

Scottish Hockey Union media release

