

Deirdre Duke fires off a shot



Ireland head coach Sean Dancer has named a strong squad for the EuroHockey Championships, which begin in Antwerp on Friday.





Katie Mullan will captain last year's World Cup finalists, who begin their campaign against England on Sunday.



Having reached the final of the FIH Series tournament in June, Ireland are already assured of a place in an Olympic qualifier later this year.



However winning the EuroHockey would secure direct passage to Tokyo 2020.



Dancer's side will also meet Germany and Belarus in Pool B.



Nikki Evans returns to the squad in place of the injured Megan Frazer while goalkeeper Elizabeth Murphy will provide back-up for Ayeisha McFerran.



"Our selection has plenty of experience and we will be expecting them to stand up when it counts and make the most of our opportunities," said Dancer.



"The Euro Hockey Championship is an excellent competition with Olympic qualification for the winner, this is a great challenge that our group is looking forward to."



Ireland squad: A McFerran, R Upton, N Evans, K Mullan (c), S McCay, E Tice, G Pinder, B Barr, C Watkins, E Colvin, N Daly, H Matthews, E Murphy, S Hawkshaw, A O'Flanagan, Z Wilson, D Duke, A Meeke.



BBC Sport