



The Irish Women’s Hockey squad was unveiled early this morning for the Euro Hockey Championships which will get underway later this week in Antwerp.





After a strong training block together and several international training matches, the following squad has been selected:



1 Ayeisha McFerran

2 Roisin Upton

3 Nicola Evans

4 Katie Mullan (C)

5 Shirley McCay

6 Elena Tice

7 Gillian Pinder

8 Bethany Barr

9 Chloe Watkins

10 Elizabeth Colvin

11 Nicola Daly

12 Hannah Matthews

13 Elizabeth Murphy

14 Sarah Hawkshaw

15 Anna O’Flanagan (VC)

16 Zoe Wilson

17 Deirdre Duke

18 Alison Meeke



Speaking on the squad selection Head Coach, Sean Dancer, said, “We have had a good preparation period leading into this competition, with the opportunity to push and develop our squad with a number of International games.



Our selection has plenty of experience and we will be expecting them to stand up when it counts and make the most of our opportunities.



The Euro Hockey Championship is an excellent competition with Olympic qualification for the winner, this is a great challenge that our group is looking forward to.”



Vital World Ranking points are at stake for all teams in this tournament as the Olympic Qualification process heats up. The Green Army will take on England, Germany and Belarus in Pool B of the Championship with their opening match against England taking place on Sunday 18th of August at 11:15 local time.



All Euro Hockey Championship matches will be streamed live on EuroHockeyTV at: //www.eurohockeytv.org/en-int/schedule



For more information on the Belfius Euro-Hockey Championships, see: //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/



The full match schedule can be found at //www.belfiuseurohockey.com/en/calendar/



