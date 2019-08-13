African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Women) - Day 2
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Results
12 Aug 2019 09:00 GHA v ZIM (RR) 3 - 1
12 Aug 2019 11:00 NAM v KEN (RR) 0 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
13 Aug 2019 11:00 GHA v KEN (RR) 1 - 1
13 Aug 2019 17:00 RSA v ZIM (RR)
Live streaming on https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA/ (No commentary)
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|1
|2
|3
|2
|Kenya
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|3
|South Africa
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
|5
|Zimbabwe
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|0