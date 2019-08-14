Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

30th edition of the Australian Country Championships comes to a close

Published on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 35
View Comments

Mitch Wynd



The curtain has come down on the 2019 Country Championships following a successful nine days of competition.



Shepparton hosted the 30th edition of the championships, with this year’s competition also marking 20 years since they were last held in the regional Victorian centre.

In a tightly fought competition in both the men’s and women’s, Queensland took home the gold medal in the women’s after defeating New South Wales in the final, while the men’s side saw a reversal with New South Wales coming out victorious and Queensland claiming silver. Victoria completed the podium with the bronze medal in both the men’s and women’s.

The respective women’s and men’s Just Hockey Player of the Tournament awards both went to Queenslanders. Aimee Doevton was voted the best women’s player and Drew Wenzel named best in the men’s competition.

The Country Championships featured six teams in both the women’s and men’s competitions – Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and teams from the Australian Defence Force.

Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier, who attended the final day of competition, announced that next year’s Country Hockey Championships will be held in Albany, WA.

Hockey Australia congratulates all of the teams and participants who took part, and reserves special thanks to the Greater Shepparton City Council and Goulburn Valley Hockey Association for their efforts in running the event.

The annual Country Championships are proudly supported by principal partner The Australian Sports Commission, and naming rights partners Fortescue Metals Group and Ausdrill.

Awards and Winners

Women Gold Medal

Queensland

Men Gold Medal

New South Wales

Women Silver Medal

New South Wales

Men Silver Medal

Queensland

Women Bronze Medal

Victoria

Men Bronze Medal

Victoria

ASICS Leading Goal Scorer

Women – Katie Wollstein (QLD)
Men – John Fernance (NSW)

Just Hockey Player of Tournament

June Allen Women’s Award – Aimee Doveton (QLD)
Mick Anderson Men’s Award – Drew Wenzel (QLD)

Play the Whistle Award

Women – Australian Defence Force and Western Australia
Men – Australian Defence Force

Gold Medal Women’s Umpires

    Tracey Fowlie
    Cortney Claridge
    Reserve: Vanessa Ponza

Gold Medal Men’s Umpires

    Adrian Cross
    Kristen Schenk
    Reserve: Darcy Brown

Bronze Medal Women’s Umpires

    Jemay Staines
    Emily Pritchard
    Reserve: Samantha Giorlando

Bronze Medal Men’s Umpires

    Darcy Brown
    Zak Payne
    Reserve: Adrian Cross

Hockey Australia media release

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.