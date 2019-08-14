Mitch Wynd







The curtain has come down on the 2019 Country Championships following a successful nine days of competition.





Shepparton hosted the 30th edition of the championships, with this year’s competition also marking 20 years since they were last held in the regional Victorian centre.



In a tightly fought competition in both the men’s and women’s, Queensland took home the gold medal in the women’s after defeating New South Wales in the final, while the men’s side saw a reversal with New South Wales coming out victorious and Queensland claiming silver. Victoria completed the podium with the bronze medal in both the men’s and women’s.



The respective women’s and men’s Just Hockey Player of the Tournament awards both went to Queenslanders. Aimee Doevton was voted the best women’s player and Drew Wenzel named best in the men’s competition.



The Country Championships featured six teams in both the women’s and men’s competitions – Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and teams from the Australian Defence Force.



Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier, who attended the final day of competition, announced that next year’s Country Hockey Championships will be held in Albany, WA.



Hockey Australia congratulates all of the teams and participants who took part, and reserves special thanks to the Greater Shepparton City Council and Goulburn Valley Hockey Association for their efforts in running the event.



The annual Country Championships are proudly supported by principal partner The Australian Sports Commission, and naming rights partners Fortescue Metals Group and Ausdrill.



Awards and Winners



Women Gold Medal



Queensland



Men Gold Medal



New South Wales



Women Silver Medal



New South Wales



Men Silver Medal



Queensland



Women Bronze Medal



Victoria



Men Bronze Medal



Victoria



ASICS Leading Goal Scorer



Women – Katie Wollstein (QLD)

Men – John Fernance (NSW)



Just Hockey Player of Tournament



June Allen Women’s Award – Aimee Doveton (QLD)

Mick Anderson Men’s Award – Drew Wenzel (QLD)



Play the Whistle Award



Women – Australian Defence Force and Western Australia

Men – Australian Defence Force



Gold Medal Women’s Umpires



Tracey Fowlie

Cortney Claridge

Reserve: Vanessa Ponza



Gold Medal Men’s Umpires



Adrian Cross

Kristen Schenk

Reserve: Darcy Brown



Bronze Medal Women’s Umpires



Jemay Staines

Emily Pritchard

Reserve: Samantha Giorlando



Bronze Medal Men’s Umpires



Darcy Brown

Zak Payne

Reserve: Adrian Cross



Hockey Australia media release