30th edition of the Australian Country Championships comes to a close
Mitch Wynd
The curtain has come down on the 2019 Country Championships following a successful nine days of competition.
Shepparton hosted the 30th edition of the championships, with this year’s competition also marking 20 years since they were last held in the regional Victorian centre.
In a tightly fought competition in both the men’s and women’s, Queensland took home the gold medal in the women’s after defeating New South Wales in the final, while the men’s side saw a reversal with New South Wales coming out victorious and Queensland claiming silver. Victoria completed the podium with the bronze medal in both the men’s and women’s.
The respective women’s and men’s Just Hockey Player of the Tournament awards both went to Queenslanders. Aimee Doevton was voted the best women’s player and Drew Wenzel named best in the men’s competition.
The Country Championships featured six teams in both the women’s and men’s competitions – Queensland, New South Wales, Victoria, South Australia, Western Australia, and teams from the Australian Defence Force.
Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier, who attended the final day of competition, announced that next year’s Country Hockey Championships will be held in Albany, WA.
Hockey Australia congratulates all of the teams and participants who took part, and reserves special thanks to the Greater Shepparton City Council and Goulburn Valley Hockey Association for their efforts in running the event.
The annual Country Championships are proudly supported by principal partner The Australian Sports Commission, and naming rights partners Fortescue Metals Group and Ausdrill.
Awards and Winners
Women Gold Medal
Queensland
Men Gold Medal
New South Wales
Women Silver Medal
New South Wales
Men Silver Medal
Queensland
Women Bronze Medal
Victoria
Men Bronze Medal
Victoria
ASICS Leading Goal Scorer
Women – Katie Wollstein (QLD)
Men – John Fernance (NSW)
Just Hockey Player of Tournament
June Allen Women’s Award – Aimee Doveton (QLD)
Mick Anderson Men’s Award – Drew Wenzel (QLD)
Play the Whistle Award
Women – Australian Defence Force and Western Australia
Men – Australian Defence Force
Gold Medal Women’s Umpires
Tracey Fowlie
Cortney Claridge
Reserve: Vanessa Ponza
Gold Medal Men’s Umpires
Adrian Cross
Kristen Schenk
Reserve: Darcy Brown
Bronze Medal Women’s Umpires
Jemay Staines
Emily Pritchard
Reserve: Samantha Giorlando
Bronze Medal Men’s Umpires
Darcy Brown
Zak Payne
Reserve: Adrian Cross
Hockey Australia media release