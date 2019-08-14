



PETALING JAYA: Coach Roelant Oltmans (pic) said the Malaysian national hockey team’s stint in Europe, including the heavy defeats, will be a valuable lessons in the squad’s preparation for their 2020 Tokyo Olympic qualifying campaign in October.





During Malaysia’s three-week stint in Europe, the squad played nine matches. Six were test matches while the other three came in the Four Nations Invitational tournament which Malaysia won.



On Monday, Belgium whipped Malaysia 8-0 in their last match of the Europe stint.



Belgium’s goals were scored by Antoine Kina (sixth minute), Tom Boon (14th), Alexander Hendrickx (22nd, 36th), Loick Luypaert (30th, 48th), Simon Gougnard (35th) and Felix Denayer (44th).



Oltman said the defeats to World No. 2 Belgium (8-0 and 5-1) gave him an idea of what needs to be improved.



“In the first half we didn’t play well but we improved in the second half and had a few chances to score goals.



“We had expected the last two Test matches against Belgium to be tough. But at the same time we saw and learned what we need to fix. We have two and a half months to achieve it.”



The six Test matches in Europe saw Malaysia beat Germany 4-3 but lost the other five Spain (0-1), Holland (4-6 and 2-4) and the two losses to Belgium.



Malaysia won the Four Nations Invitational in Terrassa, Spain after beating Spain 4-3, Ireland 2-1 and drawing 3-3 with England.



The team will be back in Malaysia today and will fly off to Japan tomorrow to participate in the 2020 Tokyo Olympic test matches in Tokyo from Aug 17-21.



