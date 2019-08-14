Mitch Wynd







Steph Kershaw has already bounced up from the canvas once, and the talented Hockeyroos midfielder is determined to do it again and put herself in the mix for Tokyo 2020.





You would be hard pressed to find an athlete who has not had their share of setbacks and had to deal with the peaks and troughs that come with them.



Hockeyroos midfielder Steph Kershaw is no different, although she arguably knows better than most the vast wave of emotions an athlete can experience. Two knee reconstructions in the space of four years can do that.



Having grown up in Townsville, Kershaw played hockey from the age of 4 or 5 but dabbled in athletics, swimming and touch football, or as she explains, “I think my parents encouraged us to have a go at whatever we wanted”.



Hockey was in Kershaw’s blood. While her mother was into running and athletics, her father was a hockey player, and before you knew it Steph, her brother and sister were all playing hockey. Fast forward to 2015 and a 19 year old Kershaw was selected to cross the breadth of the country and join the Hockeyroos.



Being 18 months out from the Rio Olympics, it was an exciting time to be entering the national high performance setup. Then in December 2015, having found her feet in the squad after making her debut in September, Kershaw tore her right anterior cruciate ligament at training in what she describes as “a bit of a freak accident when a hockey stick got hooked around my ankle”. Olympic dream over, just like that.



That sudden realisation of having your Olympic dream dashed, let alone knowing that you have 12 months of recovery in front of you, is enough to make an athlete question whether it is all worth it. But rather than dwell and sit in the self pity, Kershaw approached the setback with a glass half full mentality and went about doing everything she could in her recovery. The then 20 year old recalls a certain motivation as the main driver for how she looked at her predicament.



“I was lucky to have a lot of supportive people around me and I think the motivation to watch all of the girls train for the Olympics was definitely inspiring and motivating,” said Kershaw.



“I took the rehab really seriously and did everything I could to get my knee 100 per cent right, but the disappointment of not even being able to train in the six months leading up to the Olympics was definitely a big motivator.”



Enter 2017 and Kershaw is a prime example of an athlete that can come back from a serious injury and perform at an elite level. She was named the Player of the Tournament in the Australian Hockey League that year and came runner-up for the Hockeyroos Player of the Year as she became a permanent fixture in the Hockeyroos line up.



Appearances in the World Cup, Commonwealth Games and Champions Trophy followed in 2018 – life for Kershaw on the hockey field was rosy.



But that all changed again during a training session in January on the eve of the inaugural FIH Pro League when Kershaw went down clutching her left knee after an innocuous incident.



“When I did it the second time I didn’t have to wait for the scan,” recalls Kershaw.



“As soon as it happened and I felt it go I knew what it was. Obviously I still had to get confirmation, but looking back it was probably better knowing straight away than having to wait for a scan result.”



Suddenly Kershaw was staring at another extended time on the sideline and another arduous rehabilitation program. Initially, Kershaw said she battled to come to grips with her situation.



“That first month after was a tough month for me,” said Kershaw.



“Everyone who has done an ACL knows it’s a long rehab and I’m not sure whether it made it better or worse knowing what I had to do for the year ahead. But mentally, looking at it now, the rehab for this one is definitely a lot easier.



Kershaw is currently six months into her rehabilitation. If there was one advantage to having been through it all before, Kershaw says the knowledge and experience of recovering from her first ACL injury has made a significant difference this time around.



“With the first one I was so anxious about doing anything different to my knee and was concerned whether it would hold up and having no faith in the knee after,” said Kershaw.



“But after getting through rehab and it feeling completely normal now, I found I am more confident with my rehab for this one with what I could do with my knee.”



Recovering from a long term injury can be a lonely place at times, especially when all of the people you are used to seeing every day are out running around. However, Kershaw says the support from her Hockeyroos team mates has been uplifting.



“The girls have been super great. There are a few girls that have been out with injury such as Hayley Padget who has been out for about the same time as I have, so it has been nice having someone who is really positive like her around.”



Kershaw is optimistic about her progress, and only recently ticked off a major box that has given her reason to know the light at the end of the tunnel is getting closer.



“I did my first skills session yesterday which was very exciting and a long time coming,” said Kershaw.



“I’m pretty happy with how it’s all tracking so there is not much to complain about at the moment. Luckily with the facilities we have access to at the WA Institute of Sport and Hockey Australia it makes it easier to stay fitter.”



Being restricted in the type of training she can do, Kershaw says she has been able to maintain a level of touch with a stick and ball, and just like riding a bike, knows this element will not take long to get up to speed again.



“I have been fiddling around a lot at training with a stick and a ball, so I don’t feel like I’ve been out of the game that long because in that sense I’ve been doing little bits here and there,” she said.



“My hand eye coordination is ok but I think it’s definitely going to take a month or two to get it back to where it was but I’m not too stressed about it at the moment.”



On top of her rehab, Kershaw is also in her first year of a teaching degree at Curtin University, which has been a welcome distraction. But there’s no guessing what her priority is at the moment – that’s giving herself every chance be in consideration for a place in the Hockeyroos team for Tokyo 2020.



“Doing my rehab at the moment, that (being in contention for the Olympics) is the only thing that is motivating me to do all of the running sessions and the gym sessions, so hopefully it’s on the cards,” said Kershaw.



“I just want to make sure I reach January next year really fit and strong with a good base for the following six months. That is definitely the goal.”



Hockey Australia media release