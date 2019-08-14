Mitch Wynd







The Australian presence at the upcoming Tokyo 2020 Test Event will comprise of more than just the Hockeyroos, with four of the country’s highly regarded officials appointed to fulfil positions.





In a significant coup for Australian hockey, Tammy Standley, Minka Woolley (pictured left), Adam Kearns and Aleisha Neumann have been selected to perform roles at the Test Event for next year’s Olympics.



Standley has been appointed by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) as a Technical Delegate for the women’s competition, while Woolley is one of just two Umpire Managers to be assigned. Kearns and Neumann will umpire matches at the event.



“Tammy, Minka, Adam and Aleisha’s selections are a significant achievement, not only on a personal level, but it also highlights the exemplary regard our officials are held in around the world,” said Hockey Australia CEO Matt Favier.



“They are outstanding examples of the wonderful opportunities hockey provides, not just in a playing capacity but at other levels and in other areas of the sport.”



“We congratulate each of them on their appointments and wish them all the best in their respective roles. I have no doubt they will perform with distinction.”



For Standley, who has been an official since 1999 having started as a sports administrator and worked at Hockey WA and Hockey Australia, is relishing the opportunity to be part of the Test Event at the official Olympic venue.



“The chance to go and see the facility and be part of the group that gets to test everything out before the Olympics next year is a great opportunity for everyone involved,” said Standley.



“The Technical Delegates have a big responsibility to make sure we work with the FIH and Tokyo 2020 to make sure they’re happy with all of the policies and procedures that they have got in place ready for next year, so it’s going to be great.”



Standley has worked with and learnt from some of the top Technical Directors in the world, and is looking forward to further expanding her array of knowledge and experiences.



“I’ve taken every opportunity I’ve been given through Oceania and the FIH to learn from some amazing mentors around the world and have now be given this opportunity,” said Standley.



“I’ve said thank you to those that have really helped me along the way because I’ve worked with some fabulous people and had some amazing mentors and I wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them.



“The chance to go to this Test Event is pretty special and I’m really looking forward to it – it should be great fun.”



Adding to Standley’s excitement is the calibre of the teams competing, with the countries in both the men’s and women’s competition largely expected to be part of the Olympic program when it commences.



“The level of hockey at this event is going to be fantastic. I was really fortunate that I got to go to the official Test Event prior to the Rio Olympics and that was great but we had a lot of local teams, so this event is going to be quite different because it involves teams that are highly likely to qualify for Tokyo itself,” said Standley.



“So it’s not only an opportunity for the technical officials and volunteers to work together and prepare but also to see the teams and how they go.”



The Tokyo Test Event, of which the Hockeyroos will compete in the women’s competition, runs from 17-21 August 2019 and will inaugurate the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, which consists of two hockey pitches with capacities of 10,000 and 5,000 respectively.



The purpose of the event is to test arrangements that will be in place for next year’s Olympic Games, in particular the field of play, enhancing operational readiness as well as supporting the training and development of Games-time workforce and volunteers.



The match schedules as well as the list of officials appointed by FIH for the event are available here (Men’s) and here (Women’s).



Hockey Australia media release