Proteas made to work hard for hockey win against Namibia

Published on Wednesday, 14 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 34
Ockert de Villiers


South Africa's Rassie Pieterse earned his 150th cap for South Africa on Monday. Photo: Rassie Pieterse on facebook

JOHANNESBURG – The South African men’s hockey team kicked off their African Championship campaign with a hard-fought 3-1 victory against Namibia in Stellenbosch yesterday.



SA will have to get their act together or see their hopes of earning Olympic qualification go up in flames against stronger opposition.

The Proteas made several entries into the circle, but could not convert their opportunities into points.

The teams were goalless for the first half before SA finally landed a couple of shots on target.

Namibia ranked 65th in the world, gave the giants of African hockey an uphill battle yesterday. Dayaan Cassiem finally broke the deadlock in the 41st minute before Austin Smith landed the knockout punches three minutes apart in the final quarter.

It was a special win for one of SA hockey’s stalwarts with shot-stopper Rassie Pieterse earning his 150th cap.

Namibia scored a consolation goal at the death courtesy of Percy Barthram to give them a shot in the arm for the rest of the tournament.

Independent Online

