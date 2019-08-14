African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Men) - Day 3
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Results
13 Aug 2019 EGY v KEN (RR) 7 - 2
13 Aug 2019 NAM v GHA (RR) 1 - 3
13 Aug 2019 RSA v ZIM (RR) 9 - 0
14 August is a rest day
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|6
|3
|Ghana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|Kenya
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|6
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|-15
|0