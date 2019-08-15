

Image Taken by Sports-Gallery.net, Hans Kramholler



KREFELD, Germany - August 14, 2019 - The U.S. O-50 Men's Masters Team concluded pool play at the 2019 World Masters Hockey (WMH) European Masters Championship at the Crefeld Hockey and Tennis Club in Krefeld with three losses.





O-50 Men’s Masters 0 - 5 Ireland



Ireland pressed from the first whistle applying pressure to the USA defense, making outletting difficult. That aggressive play combined with a few basic mistakes from numerous USA players allowed Ireland to open the scoring. Ireland dropped their strikers in deep and rotated very quickly making marking assignments difficult for the USA defense. The first goal came in the 9th minute from a quick restart and pass into the circle which was deflected into the net by David Sharpe. Two minutes later, Ireland tallied another through Richard Wilson.



The third goal came from a controversial penalty stroke being awarded as goalkeeper Pradeep Menon (Cuming, Ga.) made a sliding tackle, nowhere near the goal and incidentally tapped the opponent’s stick who had already lost control of the ball. The half ended with USA trailing 0-3.



The final two quarters, USA played consistently and had a little more control but allowed two goals in the 52nd minute, both from Andrew Cooke, as they fell 0-5.



O-50 Men’s Masters 1 - 3 Italy



In their third pool game, both opponents, Italy and USA, were looking for their first win of the tournament. An evenly matched game saw Italy score twice from penalty corners. The first came in the 7th minute from Andrea Bonazzi and the second in the 28th minute through Andrea Albertini. Italy applied constant pressure in the first two quarters and moved the ball well but USA matched their tempo and ball movement.



The half ended with USA earning a penalty corner but the direct shot from Hugo Mazzalupi (Wayne, Pa.) was saved by Italy’s goalkeeper Guido Demartin. Manny Morales (Miami, Fla.) and Damian Lanyon (Solana Beach, Calif.) were quick to find the rebound and managed to get the ball pushed under Demartin where Erik Enters (Harleysville, Pa.) was waiting to put it away.



The second half saw a tired Italy side which allowed for forward movement from USA. The red, white and blue moved the ball well around the back and then sent it forward when the opportunities came. In the final minute, Italy earned a penalty corner where Mario Mastino managed to score one more time to have the final result end 1-3.



O-50 Men’s Masters 0 - 10 England



Taking on the tournament favorite was no easy task for USA. England were relentless in their press in the first two quarters and recycled their forward line over and over. Their fitness was no match as England scored five goals per half, fueled by a hat trick from Neil Pendle.



A small highlight came when Morales netted a penalty corner shot but it was inches too high and disallowed. The third quarter allowed USA to move the ball around a little bit at the back, but they still struggled with getting it upfield as England closed off all lanes. A few deep balls found Enters taking on England’s defense but he could not apply enough pressure to get into their circle.



The U.S. O-50 Men’s Masters Team will play their final game on Friday, August 16 at 5:00 a.m. ET against France. For more information regarding the WMH European Masters Championship including the full schedule, results, live stream, rosters and more, check out the official event page by clicking here.







USFHA media release