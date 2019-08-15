Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey teams Tokyo quest in terrible start

Published on Thursday, 15 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 14
View Comments

Sikhumbuzo Moyo

THE Zimbabwe men’s and women’s hockey teams got off to a terrible start in their quest to qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics after losing their opening two games at a qualifying tournament in Stellenbosch, South Africa.



Zimbabwe ladies lost their first match 1-3 to Ghana on Monday, with Sophie McDonald scoring the consolation goal. They again found the going tough against hosts South Africa, stumbling to a 0-2 loss on Tuesday evening.

The men’s side was hammered 0-6 by Egypt in their opening game before being further humiliated 0-9 by South Africa, leaving the Zimbabwean sides needing nothing short of a miracle in their next three games to stand a chance of securing a slot in the Olympics.

Zimbabwe men are in Pool B and take on Kenya today before facing off against Namibia on Saturday and wrapping up their tournament against Ghana on Sunday. The ladies date Kenya and round off their tourney against Namibia.

The top two sides progress to the semi-finals and winners in both the men’s and women’s categories will booking their tickets to Japan for the 2020 Olympic Games.

Hockey was the first Zimbabwean sport code to land an Olympic medal when the Golden Girls scooped gold in the 1980 Moscow Games.

The Chronicle

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.