African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Women) - Day 4
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Fixtures (GMT +2)
15 Aug 2019 09:00 KEN v ZIM (RR) 0 - 2
15 Aug 2019 15:00 NAM v RSA (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live and https:www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA/
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|2
|1
|1
|0
|4
|2
|2
|4
|2
|Kenya
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|3
|South Africa
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|3
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|5
|Namibia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1