African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Men) - Day 4
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Fixtures (GMT +2)
15 Aug 2019 11:00 KEN v ZIM (RR)
15 Aug 2019 13:00 NAM v EGY (RR)
15 Aug 2019 17:00 GHA v RSA (RR)
Live streaming and full game replay on https://fih.live and https:www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA/
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Egypt
|2
|2
|0
|0
|13
|2
|11
|6
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|12
|1
|11
|6
|3
|Ghana
|2
|2
|0
|0
|6
|3
|3
|6
|4
|Namibia
|2
|0
|0
|2
|2
|6
|-4
|0
|5
|Kenya
|2
|0
|0
|2
|4
|10
|-6
|0
|6
|Zimbabwe
|2
|0
|0
|2
|0
|15
|-15
|0