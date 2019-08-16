By Ijaz Chaudhry



Vught, Holland: - Dar Hockey Academy celebrated Pakistan's independence day on Wednesday at the MOP club, their hosts on all the six tours of Holland.





Pakistani flags were hoisted and a cake was cut which was shared with the Dutch hosts.



However, no quarter was given to the MOP HC when Dar HA played themunder floodlights. Match started at 8:30 PM and it rained almost throughout.



The visitors, who had reached Vught late previous night from Pakistan, settled down quickly and began controlling the proceedings. The ball was spread out well.



Circle was repeatedly penetrated, chances created and penalty corners earned.



The goals came regularly through field attempts as well as penalty corner conversions.



No less than six players had their names on the score sheet.



It was 3-0 at the half time and 6-0 two minutes into the final quarter.



At that stage, Dar HA took the foot off the gas. MOP's two goals came in the last quarter.



It was an encouraging start for the Lahore based academy. Six players, who were making their maiden foreign tour, were all given exposure. Two of them, Murtaza Yaqoob, grandson of late Afzal Manna, silver medallist 1964 Olympics, and Shahbaz Ahmad were among the scorers.



Next, on Friday evening, Dar HA plays the strong Den Bosch side who plays in the Hoofdklasse, the top tier of the Dutch league.



Dar HA: 7 MOP HC: 2

SCORERS:

Dar HA: Ali Aziz 2, Adeel, Wasim Akram, Shahbaz Ahmad, Ajmal Butt, Murtaza Yaqoob

MOP HC: Jonathan van Eerder, Michel Princen



Ijaz Chaudhry writes on hockey & other sports. For more about him and his work, visit: www.sportscorrespondent.info



