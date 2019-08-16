By TAN MING WAI







KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s indoor hockey coach Yahya Atan (pic) has called for reinforcements ahead of the Philippines SEA Games from Nov 30-Dec 11.





Yahya have picked two field hockey players, Nor Syafiqah Mohd Zain and Nurul Safiqah Mat Isa, to improve the team’s scoring rate for the Games.



“Nurul Safiqah is an experienced player. She has played indoor hockey before at the Games in Kuala Lumpur in 2017.



“At the Indoor Asia Cup tournament in Chonburi, Thailand, last month we failed to finish off our chances. Hopefully with their presence, we’ll do better, ” said Yahya.



“We also failed to reach the final as we finished fourth. We realise that we need reliable players to achieve our target of reaching the final at the SEA Games.”



In Chonburi, Malaysia lost to Kazakhstan 2-1 in the semi-finals. In the playoff for bronze, they lost 1-0 in a penalty shootout to Uzbekistan after both teams were tied 1-1 in regulation time.



Yahya added that he basically has a new team as only three players – Nurul Shafiqah, Ellya Syahirah Ellias and Qasidah Najwa Muhd Halimi – are from the KL Games. Thailand emerged champions when they defeated Indonesia in the final.



Yahya added that they would again face a strong challenge from these two teams in the Philippines.



