By Jugjet Singh



FIVE out of the 12 Malaysian women’s hockey players heading to European clubs, will be new faces as coach K. Dharmaraj’s charges spread their wings.





Youngsters Maizatul Hanim Syafi and Nuramirah Syakirah Zulkifli, as well as seasoned player Juliani Din, have been drafted by Berner HC Germany. They left on Wednesday.



Goalkeepeer Mas Huzaimah Aziz, as well as Norazlin Sumantri, are the other newcomers who will play with HC Argentin in Serie-A Italia.



“There are five new players who will ply their trade in Europe after they were spotted by coaches during our recent Tour of Europe. The other seven have played with clubs in Europe before,” said Malaysian women’s coach K. Dharmaraj.



Malaysia’s No 1 goalkeeper Farah Ayuni Yahya and Nuraini Rashid will play in England with East Grinstead; Hanis Nadiah Onn, Wan Norfaiezah Saiuti and Raja Norsharina Raja Shabuddin will be attached to Wespen Zehlendorfer in Germany; while, Fatin Shafika and Nuraslinda Said will play with Butterfly Roma in Italy.



“We are still awaiting confirmation whether we qualify to play in the Olympic qualifiers or not. While waiting for the latest rankings to be tabulated, it’s better for my players to play with clubs in Europe,” said Dharmaraj.



The Malaysian women might get a chance to play in the final home-and-away Olympic Qualifier in October after they defeated the Czech Republic 3-0 for bronze in the FIH Series Finals in Banbridge, Ireland recently.



Malaysia moved up two rungs to World 20 after Banbridge:



“The players will be back in time for the Qualifier, if we make the grade, and it should not be a problem for them to click again.”



And if Malaysia do not qualify for a final shot at the Olympics, the 12 players can go back to Europe for the second season next year.



“Any which way I see it, it is a win-win situation for Malaysia. I hope they give their best while wearing their clubs’ colours, so that in future, it would be easy to send more players for attachments in Europe and improve the country's hockey prospects,” said Dharmaraj.



New Straits Times