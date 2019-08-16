By AFTAR SINGH







KUALA LUMPUR: Seasoned campaigner Nabil Fiqri Mohd Noor (pic) is relieved to be back in the national hockey team after a lapse of eight months.





The 32-year-old Nabil, who last played for Malaysia at the World Cup in Bhubaneswar, India, will head for a four-nation tournament in Tokyo which starts tomorrow. The other teams in the fray are world No. 5 India, world No. 8 New Zealand and hosts Japan, ranked 16th.



However, the midfielder will not get to play in his usual position as he will be manning the defence.



Coach Roelant Oltmans has put his trust in Nabil to beef up the backline as the team had conceded 35 goals in nine matches during their recent playing tour of Europe.



The police inspector, who has chalked up 240 caps in the last 12 years, is grateful that his services are still needed.



“It feels good to return to the national team. I will not let the team and officials down in Tokyo, ” said Nabil.



“I’m quite adept at the new role as there’s not much difference playing in midfield or in defence.



“I’m also glad to be given another chance to impress the coach and hopefully win a place for the playoff matches in October to qualify for next year’s Tokyo Olympics.



“I have a lot of catching up to do and I will have to rely on my experience to get into the squad. It won’t be easy as the other players also want to realise their dreams of playing in the Olympics.”



Malaysia open their campaign against India tomorrow.



They take on Japan on Sunday and wrap up their fixtures against New Zealand on Aug 20. The final and third placing matches will be on Aug 21.



Nabil believes that despite the strong oppositions, Malaysia can finish in a good position.



“We’ve played them numerous times, so we know what to expect. And we also get a chance to test the new pitch at the stadium, which will be used for the Olympics next year, ” added Nabil.



The Star of Malaysia