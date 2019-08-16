



The Vantage Black Sticks Men will return to action against the world number 16 ranked Japan Men. The series in Tokyo will be played at the Olympic Stadium on the new Polytan GT playing surface which has been prepared more than a year out from the opening of the Olympic Games.





The New Zealand Men will be looking to use this tournament as a way to prepare for the Oceania Cup which begins in Rockhampton on the 4thSeptember. The matches in Tokyo are going to allow the team to try some new combinations as they prepare for a busy final few months in 2019 which will see the team attempt to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



Darren Smith has been able to name an experienced side which will be looking to build on the development that they gained in the first FIH Pro League. The last time that these two sides met Japan came away with a 2-1 series win in 2018 after they stunned a young Black Sticks side.



Darren Smith commented ahead of the series “The test event is going to allow us the opportunity to get ready for qualification and test the environment in Tokyo. The experience that we will gain against the three strong sides will prepare the team well ahead of the Olympic qualification series.”



The Vantage Black Sticks will be supported in Tokyo by recent Kookaburra Glenn Turner who has signed on with the side as the striker coach as the side prepares for Olympic qualification. Turner will bring a wealth of experience to the side having been capped 136 times for Australia and in that time scored a whopping 96 goals.



Look out for star striker for the Vantage Black Sticks Hugo Inglis who showed some outstanding form in the early rounds of the FIH Pro League, if given space Inglis is capable of causing issues for any defence in world hockey, the New Zealand Men will be hoping that Inglis can carry his goalscoring form through to the second half of 2019.



Player Position Province Caps Richard Joyce Golkeeper North Harbour 72 George Enersen Goalkeeper Canterbury 55 Shea McAleese Defender Central 291 Cory Bennett Defender North Harbour 89 Dane Lett Defender Capital 56 Arun Panchia Defender Auckland 273 Kane Russell Defender Southern 143 Nic Woods Midfielder Midlands 109 Aidan Sarikaya Midfielder Midlands 39 Nick Ross Midfielder Southern 110 Marcus Child Midfielder Auckland 154 Hugo Inglis Striker / Midfielder Southern 224 Hayden Phillips Striker / Midfielder Central 82 Jacob Smith Striker / Midfielder Capital 67 Stephen Jenness Striker Capital 232 Sam Lane Striker Canterbury 45 George Muir Striker North Harbour 125 Jared Panchia Striker Auckland 117

Ready, Steady, Tokyo Schedule



17thAugust – Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Japan 10:00pm NZT

18thAugust – Vantage Black Sticks Men vs India 10:00pm NZT

20thAugust – Vantage Black Sticks Men vs Malaysia 12:30pm NZT



Hockey New Zealand Media release