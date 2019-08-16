Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Could you take on the Paddling Pool Challenge?

Published on Friday, 16 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 39
BBC Sport Wales invites the Welsh men's hockey team to take on the Paddling Pool Challenge ahead of the 2019 EuroHockey Championships.



Wales will play in European hockey's top tier competition for the first time in two decades when it gets under way in Belgium on Friday.

England, Scotland and Ireland's men's teams are also there - with England and Ireland also competing in the women's competition.

Think your hockey club could take on the #PaddlingPoolChallenge? Over to you!

See how they fared here

BBC Sport

