Sikhumbuzo Moyo





Tendayi Maredza



ZIMBABWE hockey teams’ road to Tokyo qualifiers received a glimmer of hope yesterday when both the men and ladies’ teams registered morale-boosting victories against Kenya in Stellenbosch, South Africa.





The ladies registered a 2-0 win over Kenya with goals from Roxanne Viviers, who scored in the 44th minute from a penalty corner, before Nicola Watson added the second in the 51st minute, also from a penalty corner, to ensure the Zimbabwean ladies restored some belief that all had not been lost following two opening losses at the tournament.



The Zimbabwe ladies got their tournament underway with a 1-3 loss to Ghana on Monday and a 0-2 loss to hosts South Africa in their second game.



Captain Tendayi Maredza scored two penalty strokes in the 50th and 56th minutes to add on to Tatenda Kanyangarara’s 36th minute opener for the Zimbabwean men as they recorded a 3-2 win over Kenya.



The Zimbabwe men’s side were hammered 6-0 by Egypt in their opening game before a 9-0 thrashing by South Africa in their second game.



They are now left with two matches in their group against Namibia tomorrow and Ghana on Sunday, while the ladies side face Namibia on Sunday.



The Chronicle