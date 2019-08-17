

Mandeep Singh , Hockey India Twitter handle



After securing their place in the FIH Olympic qualifiers by winning their respective FIH Series Finals, both the men and women Indian hockey teams will start their Olympic Test Event campaigns in Tokyo at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Saturday.





The Men's team, currently ranked world No. 5, will play 12th-ranked Malaysia in their opening encounter, while the world No. 10 women's side will be up against world No. 14 Japan.



As part of their preparations for the FIH Olympic qualifiers, the Indian teams will face good competition at the Olympic Test Event, with the men's team facing Malaysia, then world No. 8 New Zealand and world No. 16 Japan in their last round-robin match.



Under the new leadership of captain Harmanpreet Singh and vice-captain Mandeep Singh, the young Indian men's team will be hoping to live up to its top billing despite the absence of some senior players, including captain Manpreet Singh.



"We are looking forward to the first match against Malaysia," men's head coach Graham Reid said. "We have had some good tough training sessions in both brand new stadiums and after a light training session today (Friday), we will be ready for tomorrow's (Sunday) encounter."



Meanwhile, the women's team will be up against tougher opponents as they face world No. 2 Australia, world No. 11 China and world No. 14 Japan. They will start their campaign on Saturday against hosts Japan, whom they beat 3-1 in the title clash of the FIH Series Finals in Hiroshima.



"We are looking forward to starting well at the Olympic Test Event. This is a great opportunity for us to play against other strong teams, and it will give us the chance to see where we need to improve ahead of the crucial FIH Olympic qualifiers later this year," women's head coach Sjoerd Marijne said.



