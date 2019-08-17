Nic Kerber







The Hockeyroos will open their Tokyo Test Event campaign against China tomorrow (Saturday 17 August) at Oi Stadium, the official hockey venue for next year’s Olympic Games.





Hot and humid conditions greeted the Hockeyroos on their arrival into Tokyo for the official Olympic Test Event, which will see them play four matches in five days.



The Test Event provides a number of benefits for the Hockeyroos, none more so than invaluable preparation and quality matches ahead of their crucial Olympic qualifiers against New Zealand.



Furthermore, the Hockeyroos will be one of the first teams to compete on the new hockey fields for next year’s Olympics.



With the Hockeyroos’ Olympic qualifiers being held in Rockhampton in early September, Head Coach Paul Gaudoin reiterated the positives of being in Tokyo and the opportunity to play against some tough opposition.



“It’s a challenging climatic environment in Tokyo, so from a training point of view that’s really good preparation for what we will have in Rockhampton,” said Gaudoin.



“We get four games in five days in this Olympic Test Event and then play three games in four days in Rockhampton so it mimics reasonably well what we’re going to face in the Oceania Cup which is the most important event of the year for us.”



“It’s great to be here because we’re starting to get a good feel of what it will be like in August next year and being here now means that hopefully it’s not too much of a surprise and we can get on with the business of winning matches.”



The Hockeyroos narrowly defeated China in the two FIH Pro League meetings between the teams earlier this year.



The Tokyo Test Event, which is part of the READY STEADY TOKYO series and is a dress rehearsal to ensure a successful operation during the Olympic Games, is organised by the Tokyo Organising Committee in conjunction with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).



Hockeyroos v China

Saturday 17 August 2019

Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

12:15pm local (1:15pm AEST)

Coverage: There will be LIVE updates on the Hockeyroos Twitter channel @Hockeyroos

There will also be half time and full time updates on the Hockeyroos Facebook page



Hockeyroos team - Tokyo Test Event 2019

Name Date of Birth State Caps (Goals) Kristina BATES 09/01/1996 VIC 41 (2) Edwina BONE 29/04/1988 ACT 188 (4) Emily CHALKER 28/07/1992 NSW 230 (80) Kalindi COMMERFORD 18/11/1994 NSW 36 (5) Savannah FITZPATRICK 04/02/1995 QLD 53 (12) Kate JENNER 05/05/1990 NSW 118 (1) Amy LAWTON 19/01/2002 VIC 1 (0) Rachael LYNCH (gk) 02/07/1986 VIC 211 (0) Ambrosia MALONE 08/01/1998 QLD 39 (9) Georgina MORGAN 15/05/1993 NSW 86 (18) Kaitlin NOBBS 24/09/1997 NSW 67 (3) Brooke PERIS 16/01/1993 NT 158 (25) Grace STEWART 28/04/1997 NSW 75 (21) Renee TAYLOR 28/09/1996 QLD 68 (6) Sophie TAYLOR 12/09/1995 VIC 22 (1) Georgia WILSON 20/05/1996 WA 27 (0)



Hockeyroos Matches

Saturday 17 August 2019

Hockeyroos v China (12:15pm local, 1:15pm AEST)



Sunday 18 August 2019

India v Hockeyroos (9:30am local, 10:30am AEST)



Tuesday 20 August 2019

Hockeyroos v Japan (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)



Wednesday 21 August 2019

3rd v 4th (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)

Final (7:45pm local, 8:45pm AEST)



Hockey Australia media release