Hockeyroos ready for Olympic precursor

Published on Saturday, 17 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 45
Nic Kerber



The Hockeyroos will open their Tokyo Test Event campaign against China tomorrow (Saturday 17 August) at Oi Stadium, the official hockey venue for next year’s Olympic Games.



Hot and humid conditions greeted the Hockeyroos on their arrival into Tokyo for the official Olympic Test Event, which will see them play four matches in five days.

The Test Event provides a number of benefits for the Hockeyroos, none more so than invaluable preparation and quality matches ahead of their crucial Olympic qualifiers against New Zealand.

Furthermore, the Hockeyroos will be one of the first teams to compete on the new hockey fields for next year’s Olympics.

With the Hockeyroos’ Olympic qualifiers being held in Rockhampton in early September, Head Coach Paul Gaudoin reiterated the positives of being in Tokyo and the opportunity to play against some tough opposition.

“It’s a challenging climatic environment in Tokyo, so from a training point of view that’s really good preparation for what we will have in Rockhampton,” said Gaudoin.

“We get four games in five days in this Olympic Test Event and then play three games in four days in Rockhampton so it mimics reasonably well what we’re going to face in the Oceania Cup which is the most important event of the year for us.”

“It’s great to be here because we’re starting to get a good feel of what it will be like in August next year and being here now means that hopefully it’s not too much of a surprise and we can get on with the business of winning matches.”

The Hockeyroos narrowly defeated China in the two FIH Pro League meetings between the teams earlier this year.

The Tokyo Test Event, which is part of the READY STEADY TOKYO series and is a dress rehearsal to ensure a successful operation during the Olympic Games, is organised by the Tokyo Organising Committee in conjunction with the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

Hockeyroos v China
Saturday 17 August 2019
Oi Hockey Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
12:15pm local (1:15pm AEST)
Coverage: There will be LIVE updates on the Hockeyroos Twitter channel @Hockeyroos
There will also be half time and full time updates on the Hockeyroos Facebook page

Hockeyroos team - Tokyo Test Event 2019

Name

Date of Birth

State

Caps (Goals)

Kristina BATES

09/01/1996

VIC

41 (2)

Edwina BONE

29/04/1988

ACT

188 (4)

Emily CHALKER

28/07/1992

NSW

230 (80)

Kalindi COMMERFORD

18/11/1994

NSW

36 (5)

Savannah FITZPATRICK

04/02/1995

QLD

53 (12)

Kate JENNER

05/05/1990

NSW

118 (1)

Amy LAWTON

19/01/2002

VIC

1 (0)

Rachael LYNCH (gk)

02/07/1986

VIC

211 (0)

Ambrosia MALONE

08/01/1998

QLD

39 (9)

Georgina MORGAN

15/05/1993

NSW

86 (18)

Kaitlin NOBBS

24/09/1997

NSW

67 (3)

Brooke PERIS

16/01/1993

NT

158 (25)

Grace STEWART

28/04/1997

NSW

75 (21)

Renee TAYLOR

28/09/1996

QLD

68 (6)

Sophie TAYLOR

12/09/1995

VIC

22 (1)

Georgia WILSON

20/05/1996

WA

27 (0)


Hockeyroos Matches
Saturday 17 August 2019
Hockeyroos v China (12:15pm local, 1:15pm AEST)

Sunday 18 August 2019
India v Hockeyroos (9:30am local, 10:30am AEST)

Tuesday 20 August 2019
Hockeyroos v Japan (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)

Wednesday 21 August 2019
3rd v 4th (5:30pm local, 6:30pm AEST)
Final (7:45pm local, 8:45pm AEST)

Hockey Australia media release

