Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Gurjit Kaur's double helps Indian eves down Japan 2-1 in Olympic test event

Published on Saturday, 17 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 53
View Comments

With the teams having played each other frequently in the past couple of years, they understood each other’s tactics well and it made for a tightly-contested game.


The Indian Eves register a comfortable victory over Japan in the Olympic Test Event.   -  Twitter/Hockey India

The Indian women’s hockey team started its campaign in the Olympic test event with a resilient 2-1 victory over host Japan on Saturday.



India took an early lead through its penalty corner specialist, Gurjit Kaur, in the ninth minute, but the host equalised in the 16th minute as Aki Mitsuhashi scored a field goal.

However, Gurjit stepped up again in the 35th minute to convert yet another penalty corner, which turned out to be the decisive goal in the match.

The Indians started the match with an aggressive intent, and had a few opportunities in the opening 10 minutes. Both the teams, playing with 16 players as per the Olympic Games guidelines, made swift and timely substitutions throughout the match, and it was in the 16th minute that Japan’s substitution worked for them.

The 29-year-old Mitsuhashi combined well with her teammates before drawing parity.


Gurjit Kaur's double helped India past host Japan in the Olympic test event.   -  Twitter/Hockey India
 
With majority of the attacks coming from the Indian team, the Japanese sat back and looked to attack on the counter.

The teams have played each other frequently in the past couple of years, which showed on the field as they understood each other’s tactics well, and it meant that the teams went into the half-time break level at 1-1.

The third quarter saw India dominate the initial minutes, and winning themselves another penalty corner in the 35th minute. A moment of magic from Gurjit saw India regain its one-goal advantage as the 23-year-old smashed the ball into the back of the net.

The host tried to look for another equaliser in the remaining minutes, but could not convert its opportunities into goals.

Sportstar

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.