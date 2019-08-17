



The Scotland men’s hockey squad has received a boost as Scottish Hockey announces Campbell Thomson as the team’s new back of shirt sponsor. The independent financial advice firm has come on board in a three-year contract to support Scotland men in the coming years.





The announcement comes just as Scotland men travel to Antwerp to compete in the EuroHockey Championships where they will take on the Netherlands; Germany and Ireland in Pool B of the tournament.







Germany will be Scotland’s first opponents when they meet on 17 August at 12:30 UK time. On the following day Scotland play Ireland at 14:45 before taking on the Netherlands at 17:00 on 20 August. Crossover matches start from 22 August. All matches will be shown live on the BBC and EuroHockey TV.



The Blue Sticks have had an exceptional last few years where they have won EuroHockey Championship II; clocked up their highest ever finish at a Commonwealth Games; won Team of the Year at the Sunday Post Sports Awards; and have finished higher than ranking four times in three years.



The Campbell Thomson logo will be placed on the back of the men’s shirt for the first time at the EuroHockey Championships.



Campbell Thomson’s Managing Director Stewart Thomson said, “Campbell Thomson is delighted to be in a position to support the Scottish Men’s Hockey team with this sponsorship. It is a very exciting and successful time for The Blue Sticks and Campbell Thomson look forward to the team achieving more success on the field through their teamwork, hard work and skills, all values we mirror at Campbell Thomson.”



Scottish Hockey CEO David Sweetman said, “This is a very exciting partnership and I’m thrilled that Campbell Thomson has invested in the Scotland men’s national team. The partnership will be a great support to the men’s squad on the international stage, with an exciting long-term future ahead, as the squad get started in a massive tournament in Antwerp.



“It’s a very exciting time for hockey in Scotland, and for the men’s team on their return to the top division of European hockey. They’ve had an exceptional last couple of years. This sponsorship has provided the team with a real boost heading into the tournament in Antwerp.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release