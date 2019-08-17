

Miraitowa, mascot for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games



The EuroHockey Championships in Belgium mark the start of the qualification process for the 2020 Olympic Games.





England are the nominated country for Olympic qualification via European hockey competitions.



This tournament is the first opportunity for European teams to secure their spot at Tokyo next year, and the qualification process runs as follows:



How it works: the short version!



- If England win the Euros, Great Britain will qualify directly for Tokyo.



- If England don't win the Euros, Great Britain will play in a two-legged winner-takes-all Olympic Qualifier at home in November. A good performance in the Euros will help our ranking points and therefore mean we should play a lower-ranked team in this qualifier.



How it works: the long version!



- If England win the EuroHockey Championships, then their Great Britain counterparts will qualify directly for Tokyo. The winners of all continental championships qualify directly for the games, with Japan and Argentina having so far secured their spots in both genders.



- If England do not win the EuroHockey Championships, Great Britain will then play in a two-legged winner-takes-all Olympic Qualifier in November. Both legs will take place on home soil, thanks to Great Britain's world ranking. The winner will be determined by aggregate score over the two games, with a shootout if scores are level.



- There will be a total of seven two-legged ties across the world, and the ties will be drawn on 10 September following the conclusion of all the 2019 continental championships.



- The 14 competing teams will be made up of the world's top ranked sides, as well as winners of the recent Hockey Series events. The teams will be split into four pots based on world ranking, with three teams in each of the top and bottom pots, and four in each of the two middle pots. The three teams in the top pot will be drawn randomly against the three in the bottom pot; and the same applies to the draw between the two middle pots.



- GB's women are currently ranked #4 in the world, with the men at #6. Currently, the GB women's team are in pot one for the qualifiers, because #3 ranked Argentina have already qualified for Tokyo. The men are currently in pot two. However the women could drop down a pot or the men could move up a pot depending on how England perform in the Euros. Great Britain would of course prefer to be in the top pot, as they would then play a lower-ranked side.



- For both the women and men, effectively they need to out-perform Germany in order to give themselves the best chance of being in the top pot. The men would then also be hoping that Australia win their continental championships, and either Belgium or Netherlands win the Euros.



- There are no further chances to qualify after these two-legged qualifiers, so they will very much be winner-takes-all.



- For clarity, the GB women's team do not qualify automatically as reigning champions. And of course, both our men's and women's teams need to qualify separately, if one gender qualifies it does not mean the other has qualified. In addition, if Scotland or Wales' men were to win the Euros, it would not mean GB qualify for Tokyo because England is the nominated country for GB qualification.



England Hockey Board Media release