Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Day 2

Published on Saturday, 17 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments

Antwerp, Belgium

Result

16 Aug 2019     BEL v ESP (Pool A)     5 - 0

Fixtures (GMT +2)

17 Aug 2019 11:15     ENG v WAL (Pool A)     2 - 2
17 Aug 2019 13:30     GER v SCO (Pool B)    
17 Aug 2019 15:45     NED v IRL (Pool B)    

Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org

Pool Standings

Pool A

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3
2 England 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
2 Wales 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1
4 Spain 1 0 0 1 0 5 -5 0

Pool B

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Germany 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 Ireland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 Netherlands 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
1 Scotland 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0

FIH Match Centre

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.