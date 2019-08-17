Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Day 2
Antwerp, Belgium
Result
16 Aug 2019 BEL v ESP (Pool A) 5 - 0
Fixtures (GMT +2)
17 Aug 2019 11:15 ENG v WAL (Pool A) 2 - 2
17 Aug 2019 13:30 GER v SCO (Pool B)
17 Aug 2019 15:45 NED v IRL (Pool B)
Live streaming via http://www.eurohockeytv.org
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|3
|2
|England
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|2
|Wales
|1
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|1
|4
|Spain
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|5
|-5
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Ireland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Netherlands
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Scotland
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0