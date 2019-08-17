By Washington Onyango





Kenyan hockey teams suffered defeats to Zimbabwe as the Africa Field Hockey 2020 Olympic qualifiers entered Day Three yesterday at Stellenbosch University in South Africa.





National women’s team, Tausi, suffered their first defeat of the qualifiers after fourth-placed Zimbabwe scored two late goals to collect three points in the five-team pool.



Viviers Roxanne and Nicola Watson scored in the third and fourth quarter to end Kenya’s unbeaten run in South Africa.



The loss saw Tom Olal’s charges drop to second with four points alongside Ghana after three matches.



Kenya defeated Namibia 1-0 courtesy of Grace Makhoha in their first match before drawing 1-1 with Ghana.



Olal said they have to win their last game since the matches are played in round robin if they are to stand a chance of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.



“We are disappointed with the loss today but we have to bounce back. The result puts us at a difficult position as we have to win matches to survive. We will go back to the drawing board to work out on our mistakes since we will be facing a ruthless side today,” Olal said.



In men’s category, Zimbabwe rallied from two goals down to hand Kenya’s Chui their third defeat in the six-team pool.



Strathmore University forward Festus Onyango gave Kenya the lead in the second quarter before Tatenda Kanyangarara equalized for Zimbabwe in the third quarter. Amos Marango ensured Kenya kept one goal lead at the end of the third quarter before Tatenda Maredza scored a brace in the last quarter.



