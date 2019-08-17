African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Women) - Day 6
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Fixtures (GMT +2)
17 Aug 2019 09:00 NAM v GHA (RR) 0 - 3
17 Aug 2019 15:00 RSA v KEN (RR)
Live streaming on https://www.facebook.com/ShoOTTSA
Pool Standings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Ghana
|3
|2
|1
|0
|7
|2
|5
|7
|2
|South Africa
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|3
|Kenya
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|4
|4
|Zimbabwe
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|3
|5
|Namibia
|3
|0
|0
|3
|0
|9
|-9
|0