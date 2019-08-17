Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Women) - Day 6

Published on Saturday, 17 August 2019
Stellenbosch (RSA)

Fixtures (GMT +2)

17 Aug 2019 09:00     NAM v GHA (RR)     0 - 3
17 Aug 2019 15:00     RSA v KEN (RR)    

Pool Standings

RankTeamPlayedWinsDrawsLossesGoals ForGoals AgainstGoal DifferencePoints
1 Ghana 3 2 1 0 7 2 5 7
2 South Africa 2 2 0 0 7 0 7 6
3 Kenya 3 1 1 1 2 3 -1 4
4 Zimbabwe 3 1 0 2 3 5 -2 3
5 Namibia 3 0 0 3 0 9 -9 0

