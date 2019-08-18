Due to local league umpiring commitments, the news takes the format of the Archives for today



African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Men) - Day 7

Stellenbosch (RSA)



Results



17 Aug 2019 ZIM v NAM (RR) 2 - 2

17 Aug 2019 GHA v EGY (RR) 1 - 3

17 Aug 2019 RSA v KEN (RR) 4 - 0



FIxtues (GMT +2)



18 Aug 2019 11:00 ZIM v GHA (RR) 3 - 4

18 Aug 2019 13:00 KEN v NAM (RR) 3 - 1

18 Aug 2019 17:00 EGY v RSA (RR) 0 - 0 (Q1)



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 4 4 0 0 25 2 23 12 2 Egypt 4 4 0 0 22 4 18 12 3 Ghana 5 3 0 2 12 18 -6 9 4 Zimbabwe 5 1 1 3 8 23 -15 4 5 Kenya 5 1 0 4 9 18 -9 3 6 Namibia 5 0 1 4 6 17 -11 1

African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Women) - Day 7

Stellenbosch (RSA)



REULTS



17 Aug 2019 NAM v GHA (RR) 0 - 3

17 Aug 2019 RSA v KEN (RR) 3 - 0



Fixtures (GMT +2)



18 Aug 2019 09:00 ZIM v NAM (RR) 3 - 2

18 Aug 2019 15:00 GHA v RSA (RR) 0 - 6



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 South Africa 4 4 0 0 16 0 16 12 2 Ghana 4 2 1 1 7 8 -1 7 3 Zimbabwe 4 2 0 2 6 7 -1 6 4 Kenya 4 1 1 2 2 6 -4 4 5 Namibia 4 0 0 4 2 12 -10 0



FInal Standings



1. South Africa - Qualify for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games

2. Ghana

3. Zimbabwe

4. Kenya

5. Namibia



The Title will be decided on the Final Day







The African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 headed into its penultimate day with the destination of the title winners still uncertain. After four days of action though we now know that the title will either be won by SuperGroup South Africa or Ghana in the Women’s tournament while it’s the age-old battle between South Africa and Egypt in the Men’s tournament.



The day started with Ghana’s women keeping the tournament alive by defeating the ever-improving Namibians 3-0. They scored a goal in each of the first three quarters to win the game that they were never truly in danger of losing. Elizabeth Opoku in the first, Debora Whyte in the second and Ernestina Coffie in the third meant that the 2017 Runners-Up kept the tournament alive to the final day regardless of the South African result against Kenya.



The Namibian and Zimbabwean men played off in a Southern African derby match that could give Zimbabwe a possibility of medalling should they win. With that motivation in check they took the lead through Tony O’Riordan in the 18th minute. The Namibians have been guilty of missing good opportunities in this tournament, but that accusation could not be levelled at them in the 41st minute when South African based star Brynn Cleak restored parity. That parity would not last until the end of the quarter as Gift Chomunorwa made it 2-1 to Zimbabwe. The pair, who could not be split at the FIH Opens Series, were in a similar position this time as Cody van der Merwe got the goal that the performance probably deserved.



Egypt were given an almighty scare in their quest to break the South African defence of the trophy as they found themselves trailing to spirited Ghanaians. Enrest Opoku opened the scoring in the first quarter but the West Africans only held that lead for four minutes before Hossam Ghobran levelled matters. The game looked destined to be all square at the end of the third quarter but a 44th minute penalty corner by Mohamed Ragab breaking the deadlock. Egypt only made the game safe with a late penalty corner from Amr Ibrahim, but the 3-1 result meant that Egypt would go into the final day with destiny in their own hands.







The SuperGroup South African women never really got higher than second gear in a routine victory against Kenya. The Kenyan women were completing their program of fixtures and were hoping to get a victory to confirm a bronze medal at the minimum. Unfortunately, they will now have to wait and see if Namibia can do them a favour after they were beaten 3-0 by the South Africans. The South Africans scored all three goals in the first half before backing off and consolidating the victory. Tarryn Glasby and Erin Hunter got the opening two before Ongi Mali moved to the top of the goal scorers’ charts with the third. South Africa will know a draw against Ghana will confirm another title for Robin van Ginkel’s side.



The South African men produced a less devastating display than they had in the previous games but secured a 4-0 win against a supremely fired up Kenya. It took South Africa 29 minutes to break the deadlock but when they did Austin Smith produced his most venomous flick of the tournament to score his 9th goal of the event. In the second half Smith added his second before a superb combination between Ryan Julius and Dayaan Cassiem allowed the latter to finish with a trademark scoop. The South Africans made it 4-0 with a late Keenan Horne strike but the Kenyans will be immensely proud of their performance. For the South Africans all eyes will be on the Egyptian game to decide title while Kenya will be looking to get their first win over Namibia.



All the action is broadcast live on the Shoott South Africa Facebook page.



African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 Results – 17 August 2019



(W) – Namibia 0-3 Ghana

(M) – Zimbabwe 2-2 Namibia

(M) – Ghana 1-3 Egypt

(W) – Kenya 0-3 South Africa

(M) – Kenya 0-4 South Africa



African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 Fixtures – 18 August 2019



(W) – 09:00 – Zimbabwe vs. Namibia

(M) – 11:00 – Zimbabwe vs. Ghana

(M) – 13:00 – Kenya vs. Namibia

(W) – 15:00 – Ghana vs. South Africa

(M) – 17:00 – Egypt vs. South Africa



SA Hockey Association media release







Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Day 2

Antwerp, Belgium



17 Aug 2019 ENG v WAL (Pool A) 2 - 2

17 Aug 2019 GER v SCO (Pool B) 9 - 0

17 Aug 2019 NED v IRL (Pool B) 5 - 1



Fixtures (GMT +2)



18 Aug 2019 13:30 ESP v WAL (Pool A) 5 - 1

18 Aug 2019 15:45 IRL v SCO (Pool B) 1 - 3 (Q4)

18 Aug 2019 18:00 ENG v BEL (Pool A

18 Aug 2019 20:30 GER v NED (Pool B)



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Belgium 1 1 0 0 5 0 5 3 2 Spain 2 1 0 1 5 6 -1 3 3 England 1 0 1 0 2 2 0 1 4 Wales 2 0 1 1 3 7 -4 1

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 9 0 9 3 2 Netherlands 1 1 0 0 5 1 4 3 3 Ireland 1 0 0 1 1 5 -4 0 4 Scotland 1 0 0 1 0 9 -9 0

Brilliant Wales secure point against England, Scotland thumped by Germany





England v Wales #EHC2019



Wales began their first top flight EuroHockey Championship campaign in 20 years in fine style by providing the biggest surprise of the tournament so far by drawing 2-2 with England.



Ranked 19 places in the world behind their opponents, Wales looked set to cause a huge upset as they lead 2-1 with two minutes remaining.



But James Gall popped up in the right place at the right time for England to snatch a point for his side.



It wasn’t such a positive return to the top flight for Scotland’s men though as they were beaten 9-0 by Germany.



Timm Herzbruch grabbed a hat-trick and Niklas Wellen was on target twice for a ruthless German side as they seek to better their fourth-placed finish from two years ago.



England 2 (1)

Ward (26’, PC), Gall (58’, PC)



Wales 2 (0)

G Furlong (32’, PC), R Furlong (52’, FG)



Having given England a real scare at the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Wales knew they had the capability of causing an upset on the first full day of action at this year’s European tournament.



They almost had the perfect start too as Gareth Furlong fired an early corner towards goal, only for Sam Ward to turn it away while standing on the post.



England grew into the game after that and pressurised the Welsh circle, winning numerous corners and eventually converting as Ward flicked beyond Ieuan Tranter to open the scoring in the 26th minute.



However just two minutes into the second half Wales were level as this time Furlong beat Ward from a corner.



His brother Rhodri then found some fortune as he bagged a second for Wales with just eight minutes remaining, his cross deflecting past George Pinner off an unfortunate Henry Weir.



Danny Kerry’s team then dispensed of Pinner as they looked to scramble a late equaliser and they did so with two minutes remaining as James Gall diverted a clever corner routine into the net.



England then had chances to win the game but couldn’t make them stick, leaving both sides with a point to sit below Belgium in Pool A after the current world champions routed Spain 5-0 the night before.



Germany 9 (4)

Herzbruch (8’, FG; 40’, PC; 49’, FG), Wellen (9’, FG; 34’, FG), Grambusch (25’, PC), Fuchs (28’, FG), Ruhr (54’, FG), Haner (55’, PC)



Scotland 0 (0)



Scotland’s men were given a rude awakening on their first appearance in the European top flight since 2005 as they were thrashed by Germany.



Without injured captain Chris Grassick, Scotland were under pressure from the off and it told in the eighth minute as Timm Herzbruch opened his account for the game before Niklas Wellen added a second moments later.



Scotland then had a couple of chances of their own but Germany struck twice more through Mats Grambusch and Florian Fuchs late in the second quarter to give them a four goal lead at half time.



Shortly after the break Wellen added his second before Herzbruch struck again in the third and fourth quarters to make the lead seven.



Christoper Ruhr and Martin Haner then added insult to injury within moments of each other in the dying moments to ensure it was a day to forget for Scotland.



They have the chance to bounce back immediately when they face Ireland at 14:45 tomorrow.



That comes immediately after Wales will look to cause another upset against Spain at 12:30, while England’s men are back in action against Belgium at 17:00.



England’s women also begin their 2019 EuroHockey Championship campaign against Ireland at 10:15.



Great Britain Hockey media release







Win for Germany on Scotland men’s return to EuroHockey Championships







Scotland men were defeated by eight time European champions Germany 9-0 on the Blue Sticks’ return to the Belfius EuroHockey Championships. It was a tough match as the Scots find their feet at the elite level in Antwerp and now look forward to a match tomorrow against Ireland in Pool B of the tournament.



It was a good start by Germany, ranked seventh in the World, from the first whistle and they created some clear chances early in the contest. Ferdinand Weinke had a great opportunity with a clean shot at goal but his effort fizzed past the top left corner of the net.



Germany took the lead through a clinical finish by Timm Herzbruch. A slight mis-trap in the Scotland defence was punished by the dangerous Herzbruch who absolutely smashed it low past Tommy Alexander to make it Germany 1-0 Scotland. Quickly Germany went 2-0 ahead when Niklas Wellen fired a powerful low shot across Alexander to score.



Scotland began to play their way back into the match; an excellent run and piece of skill by Lee Morton got Scotland up the pitch as they tried to create a chance for a goal. Morton was connecting well with Cammy Golden but Germany defended well and kept the Scots out.



Germany piled on the pressure in the second quarter but Scotland managed to hold them off with Alexander producing some excellent saves. However, Mats Grambusch soon made it 3-0 for Germany when a penalty corner rebound fell kindly for Grambusch who finished well. Then an absolutely delightful finish by Florian Fuchs made it 4-0 at half time. The Germans attacked down the right, Alexander made a solid initial save but Fuchs was on hand to dink it over the advancing keeper into the net.



Shortly after half time Germany scored a fifth and it was Wellen who struck his second goal of the match with a slick finish on the turn.



Some good play on the right by Tim Atkins won Scotland their first penalty corner but they weren’t able to capitalise as Germany cleared the danger.



Minutes later a Germany penalty corner was finished beautifully by Herzbruch, his strike finding the net off the post for 6-0.



In the final quarter Herzbruch bagged his hat-trick when he deflected a powerful ball towards goal high into the net for 7-0. Then a tap-in for Christopher Ruhr made it 8-0. Another penalty corner strike made it 9-0; Martin Haner with the goal.



Scotland Head Coach Derek Forsyth said, “We were quite nervous in the first half and took a bit of time to get used to this level of play. We’re not used to playing at this level very often so we need to get up to speed, and games will help that.



“We showed at times that we can cause teams problems at this level, but we’ll need to concentrate on executing the things we can control – keeping possession better and playing how we know we can play. We’ll be improved for the next match.”



Scottish Hockey Union media release







Scotland suffer heavy defeat by Germany



Scotland lost 9-0 in their opening Pool B match to eight-time winners Germany at the EuroHockey Championships.



The Scots were already trailing by 4-0 before the end of the second quarter in Antwerp, Belgium.



Germany continued their domination, even with the temporary loss of a player failing to stop them reaching 6-0, before adding three more in the final quarter.



Scotland face Ireland on Sunday, then the Netherlands on Tuesday.



The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the winner securing a place at the Games.



BBC Sport







England’s men held to draw in opening EuroHockey Championships match







England began their EuroHockey Championships campaign with a 2-2 draw to Wales in a closely-fought encounter.



Despite seeing England control large parts of the game with long spells of possession, Wales proved a stubborn opposition with an organised defensive shape proving hard to break down.



Though England did open the scoring with a fierce Sam Ward drag flick just before the half-time interval, Wales responded immediately after with one of their own.



Wales profited as England looked to secure a winner in the final quarter with Rhodri Furlong’s cross being deflected in by Henry Weir inside the final ten minutes to take the advantage.



England were able to secure a point with a late equaliser as a well-worked penalty corner routine was finished by James Gall to ensure England would take a point from their opening match of the tournament.







Match report:



Wales started brightly with Ward forced into making a block on the goal line to deny the opposition from scoring from a penalty corner inside the opening few minutes.



After the early scare, England found their footing and bossed the possession count for the remainder of the half, making numerous circle entries without being able to really test the ‘keeper.



The second-quarter continued in the same ilk, England persistently looked for a breakthrough goal but resilient defending from the Welsh side continued to keep them at bay.



Having previously dragged one attempt narrowly wide, Ward ensured England would go into the half-time break with the advantage as his searing drive from a penalty corner thundered underneath the ‘keeper less than five minutes before the break.



Despite struggling to threaten in the opening half, Wales responded immediately in the second-half as Gareth Furlong’s drag flick soared into the back of the net.



A well contested quarter ensued as both sides pressed on looking to take the lead with good opportunities being created at either end of the field.



With the quarter coming to a close England twice looked likely as Calnan shot wide before Chris Griffiths’ ball across goal was intercepted to deny it reaching the onrushing Phil Roper.



Ramping up the pressure in the final quarter, Ward again came close from a penalty corner with the ball being fired just wide of the target.



But it was Wales who managed to deal the next blow as Rhodri Furlong’s cross deflected off Henry Weir and into the back of the net for a 2-1 lead with less than ten minutes remaining.



England pressed on with George Pinner withdrawn for the final five minutes for an extra outfield player and made the most of the numerical advantage. Having earned a penalty corner, a well worked routine saw Ashley Jackson roll the ball into the path of James Gall who expertly guided it past the ‘keeper for a late equaliser.



Next up for England is a tough test against Belgium, who defeated Spain 5-0 on Friday evening, at 5pm BST in their second match of the group stage.



England 2 (1)

Ward (26', PC)

Gall (58’, PC)



Wales 2 (0)

G. Furlong (32’, PC)

R. Furlong (52’, FG)



England Starting XI: Pinner, Ames, Jackson, Martin, Sloan, Ward, Roper, Dixon, Creed, Calnan, Wallace.

England Subs (Used): Willars, Weir, Griffiths, Waller, Gall, Sorsby

England Subs (Not used): Gibson



England Hockey Board Media release







England draw 2-2 with Wales in opening game



James Gall scored a late England equaliser as they drew 2-2 with Wales in their opening match at the Men's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium.



Sam Ward put England ahead near half-time before Gareth Furlong's equaliser.



Wales went in front with less than 10 minutes remaining when Rhodri Furlong's cross deflected in off Henry Weir.



England then withdrew goalkeeper George Pinner for an extra attacker and their numerical advantage paid off as Gall scored.



Wales face Spain in their second pool game in Sunday at 12:30 BST; England are in action against Belgium on the same day at 17:00.



The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the winner qualifying.



BBC Sport







Reigning champs’ blistering breaks down Green Machine





Irish skipper Jonny Bell with the Netherlands’ Seve van Ass. Pic: Koen Suyk/World Sport Pics



Ireland’s men fell to a tough opening 5-1 loss to the three in-a-row chasing Netherlands at the Belfius EuroHockey Championships in the teeming rain in Antwerp.



They fell 3-0 behind in the first eight minutes to a fired up Dutch side and while they fought back well in the second and third quarters, the world number two side were too strong.



For Irish captain Jonny Bell, he admitted it was a tough day in the rain.



“We started very poorly and they caught us on the hop a bit, scoring those three goals,” he told The Hook. “It’s a long way back from there but we did regroup and got one back. At times, we played up to the level required and there were good signs. But for long periods, we just weren’t on the money.”



In the first three minutes, Seve van Ass burst into the circle to pick out the top corner with an unstoppable reverse-stick shot; Ireland did call for a video review, feeling he used the back of his stick illegally but the goal stood.



Soon after, Mirco Pruijser was fed with his back to goal and he wriggled out of a tackle and pumped in a vicious shot. Bjorn Kellerman did likewise from further out and Ireland were left with a mountain to climb.



After the initial shell-shock, Ireland began to put some good phases together, most notably when Ben Walker clipped a foot for a penalty corner. Shane O’Donoghue did the rest with his 107th international goal with a low ripper past Sam van der Ven to give hope.



Eugene Magee then stung the palm of Sam van der Ven as the Dutch looked rattled, particularly when Jelle Galema was sent to the sin-bin for 10 minutes for an off-the-ball incident.





Lee Cole holds up possession. Pic: Frank Uijlenbroek / World Sport Pics



Some of the tackles the Green Machine put in at this stage were huge, stretching every sinew to stay in the contest.



Kellerman, though, got a killer fourth goal in brilliant style, a perfect strike while running away from goal with an upright volley. Mark Ingram made some outstanding saves, too, but could not keep out Mirco Pruijser’s perfect neat post touch in the closing quarter.



He did praise the two goalkeepers – Jamie Carr and Mark Ingram – who shared the duties in the stead of the injured David Harte.



“Both guys have been training with the squad a long time and we are lucky to have a pool of really good keepers. It was always going to be tough but the guys performed well and will kick on.”



Indeed, Ingram did make a spectacular save from Pruijser in an assured second half. The Rotterdam goalie says it is a huge opportunity for both keepers.



“The squad was announced early and we knew Dave might or might not be available depending on fitness. It allowed me and Jamie [Carr] to get meaningful game time at a high level.



“We were well prepared and know this is an opportunity for both of us to show ourselves on the world stage that we can step up to the mark.”



Ingram says he has benefited massively from his season to date in Holland.



“It’s amazing – being able to be a full-time athlete, train all the time with high-end players like Diede van Puffelen, Jeroen Hertzberger and Thijs van Dam [from the Dutch squad] five days a week.



“Every game in the Hoofdklasse is an international standard so I’ve seriously improved. It’s like 22 extra international games every year. You can’t not improve.”



Ireland play game two on Sunday against Scotland at 2.45pm (Irish time) in their second game. The Scots lost 9-0 to Germany in the other group game in Antwerp but did push Ireland close in a two-game series in Glasgow last month.



“Always a huge battle,” Bell added. “Any recent game has been a gritty affair and both teams will be up for it. We need to dust ourselves down, look at the errors we made and correct them.”



The Irish women, meanwhile, start their campaign on Sunday at 10.15am (Irish time) against England.



Belfius EuroHockey Championships



Men’s Pool B: Netherlands 5 (B Kellerman 2, M Pruijser 2, S van Ass) Ireland 1 (S O’Donoghue)



Ireland: J Carr, J Jackson, J Bell, E Magee, K Shimmins, S O’Donoghue, S Murray, B Walker, D Walsh, P Gleghorne, C Harte

Subs: T Cross, M Robson, J Duncan, L Cole, S Loughrey, S Cole, M Ingram



Netherlands: P Blaak, J de Geus, B Bakker, S van Ass, S de Wijn, S Baart, M Pruijser, B Kellerman, T Brinkman, J Janssen, M van der Weerden

Subs: J Hertzberger, L Balk, G Schuurman, D van Puffelen, J de Mol, J Galema, S van der Ven



Umpires: B Goentgen (GER), P Walker (ENG)



The Hook







Netherlands outclass Ireland 5-1 in Antwerp opener



Ireland's men proved no match for the Netherlands as the holders earned a 5-1 win in the European Championship Pool B opener in Antwerp.



The Dutch moved into a 3-0 lead inside eight minutes after goals from Seve van Ass, Mirco Pruyser and man of the match Bjorn Kellerman.



Shane O'Donoghue pulled a goal back from a penalty corner on 24 minutes after Joep de Moel's sin-binning.



But further strikes from Kellerman and Pruyser completed the Dutch win.



Kellerman's second goal came even though the Netherlands were a man down at that stage because of Jelle Galema's sin-binning.



Ireland have little time to regroup from Saturday's defeat as they face Scotland on Sunday before taking on Germany on Tuesday in their final pool match.



However, Scotland were routed 9-0 by the Germans in their opener on Saturday so the Irish may go into that contest in a slighter better frame of mind.



The top two teams in both pools progress to the semi-finals with the winners clinching automatic qualification for next year's Olympics in Tokyo.



The bottom two nations in the pools be involved in play-offs to avoid the two relegation spots to the next EuroHockey Championship II.



Ireland are without their injured world-class goalkeeper David Harte in this week's tournament.



BBC Sport







Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019 - Day 2

Antwerp, Belgium



Results



17 Aug 2019 ESP v RUS (Pool A) 1 - 0

17 Aug 2019 NED v BEL (Pool A) 1 - 1



Fixtures (GMT +2)



18 Aug 2019 09:00 GER v BLR (Pool B) 13 - 0

18 Aug 2019 11:15 ENG v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 1



Pool Standings



Pool A

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Spain 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 3 2 Belgium 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 2 Netherlands 1 0 1 0 1 1 0 1 4 Russia 1 0 0 1 0 1 -1 0

Pool B

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 Germany 1 1 0 0 13 0 13 3 2 England 1 1 0 0 2 1 1 3 3 Ireland 1 0 0 1 1 2 -1 0 4 Belarus 1 0 0 1 0 13 -13 0

EuroHockey 2019: Ireland aim to upset global odds once more



By The Hockey Paper







England v Ireland, world No 4 v world No 8, looks set to be a meeting of attacking minds on Sunday in the women’s EuroHockey Championships, a clash which will also usher in the “cut throat” world of continental hockey.



Sean Dancer will oversee his first proper matches as new Ireland coach hoping for a heist in Antwerp against his former boss.



Dancer was assistant to Hager for five years up until this year when both Australians started their European sojourns.



Ireland, the world silver medallists, have it all to do, however, and will be searching for their first point in seven previous Euro meetings against the English.



“It’s a nice challenge to try and get that first win in a ranking match,” said Dancer. “For me, not being involved in games like that with the neighbour-kind of rivalry, it will be interesting to see how everyone handles it.”





A silver lining for Irish hockey in 2018 PIC: England Hockey



The women’s event will be one of the toughest in recent years. At the 2016 Olympics and 2018 World Cup, the podium places were both hogged by European nations. With just one Tokyo berth on offer, Antwerp will be a pressure-cooker event.



Dancer added: “Living in Australia and New Zealand, you always see the Euros as a really big competition but it’s not until you start to be in it that you see how cut-throat and tough it is. We just need to do the best we can.



“Their [England’s] speed is strong through midfield which we have to manage and then get at their defence where their experienced players are, get in behind them to create stuff. They also have the world’s best keeper back again [Maddie Hinch] so we need to be on song to put her under pressure.”



Ireland will also be hoping Ayeisha McFerran can overcome some injury niggles to participate fully in the tournament, whle Nikki Evans also returns to the side.



All in, Ireland – like that of England, the 2015 champions – have changed up some of their tactical play to incorporate more direct, attacking hockey.



Dancer added: “I come from that Oceania-attacking background, that’s a style of play I have always grown up with and know. Working with the team more, they are actually really enjoying the change of mindset.



“It’s certainly something we want to do to the best of our ability. Does it mean we move the focus away from defence? It’s still hugely important but we are looking for more opportunities where we can be attacking.”



Dancer on Hager



“It is a small world. I enjoyed working under Mark’s leadership. For me, I learned a lot about style of play and what I wanted from my own coaching. England have one of the world’s best coaches in Mark Hager and will be well prepared. Watching the Pro League, they have certainly done some good things. We will also know a lot about what each other is thinking having worked together so much so I’m sure we both need to have a couple of things up our sleeve!”



Get ahead of the new season! Subscribe by Sep 1 to receive the next copy!



The Hockey Paper







Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey (Men) - Day 2

Tokyo (JPN)



Results



17 Aug 2019 18:30 IND v MAS (RR) 6 - 0

17 Aug 2019 19:00 NZL v JPN (RR) 4 - 3



Fixtures (GMT +9)



18 Aug 2019 18:30 MAS v JPN (RR) 1 - 3

18 Aug 2019 19:00 NZL v IND (RR) 2 - 1



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 New Zealand 2 2 0 0 6 4 2 6 2 India 2 1 0 1 7 2 5 3 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 6 5 1 3 4 Malaysia 2 0 0 2 1 9 -8 0

FIH Match Centre







Ready Steady Tokyo Hockey (Women) - Day 2

Tokyo (JPN)



Results



17 Aug 2019 11:45 IND v JPN (RR) 2 - 1

17 Aug 2019 12:15 AUS v CHN (RR) 2 - 3



Fixtures (GMT +9)



18 Aug 2019 09:30 IND v AUS (RR) 2 - 2

18 Aug 2019 10:00 CHN v JPN (RR) 1 - 2



Pool Standings

Rank Team Played Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against Goal Difference Points 1 India 2 1 1 0 4 3 1 4 2 China 2 1 0 1 4 4 0 3 3 Japan 2 1 0 1 3 3 0 3 4 Australia 2 0 1 1 4 5 -1 1

FIH Match Centre

Successful start for Ready Steady Tokyo 2020 hockey test event







Tokyo, Japan: The Ready Steady Tokyo hockey test event for the 2020 Olympic hockey tournaments started today in the brand-new Oi Hockey Stadium, in Japan’s capital city.



While the primary objective of this event is to test operations that will be put in place at the Olympic Games in about a year’s time, on the sports side, all invited teams started their tournament today.



In the Women’s competition, India defeated the hosts (2-1), but that was not enough to break the enthusiasm of the home fans who ensured a pretty full attendance. Meanwhile, China managed to upset the current number 2 in the world rankings, namely Australia (3-2).



On the Men’s side, India showed the same form as during the FIH Series Finals in Bhubaneswar, scoring no less than six times against Malaysia (6-0). On this occasion, Malaysian player Aiman Rozemi celebrated his 100thinternational match.



The match between Japan and New Zealand was much more balanced and the winning goal from the Blacksticks was scored with only 4 seconds to go (4-3).



Due to the nature of this event, there are no rankings points at stake.



The tournament was preceded by an opening ceremony involving Her Royal Highness Princess Takamado to officially launch the event but also inaugurate the new stadium. Furthermore, FIH introduced “Gift of Hockey”, its official campaign for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020.



The action continues tomorrow with the following matches and schedule (local time):



09:30 India – Australia (Women)

10:00 China – Japan (Women)

18:30 Malaysia – Japan (Men)

19:00 New Zealand – India (Men)



The full match schedules as well as the list of officials, including the umpires, appointed by FIH for this event are available here (Men’s) and here (Women’s).



#ReadySteadyTokyo

#Tokyo2020

#GiftOfHockey



FIH site







Post match reaction after loss to China



Nic Kerber







Hockeyroos Head Coach Paul Gaudoin and forward Emily Chalker gave their reflections after the 3-2 loss to China in their opening match of the Tokyo Test Event.



China stormed out of the blocks and lead 3-nil after 38 minutes. But two goals within two minutes from Savannah Fitzpatrick and Rosie Malone late on set up a grandstand finish as the Hockeyroos finished the stronger, but China managed to hold on.



The Hockeyroos have less than 24 hours before they front up for their next match against India.



Obviously not the result you and the girls were after. The team conceded early and two of China’s goals came from penalty corners. It was the first match since the Pro League so how would you sum up the performance?



Paul Gaudoin (PG): “It was disappointing to go down early. They are a very good team and we started slowly. We had some chances and at the end of the day they converted theirs, particularly in the first half. We started to get back into it in the third quarter and they probably scored against the run of play to get their third. But credit to the girls, in the final quarter the way they played was really reasonable and we need to try and bring that against India in a 21 hour turnaround tomorrow morning.”



The conditions in Tokyo are hot and humid at the moment. Considering the team was 3-nil down, you must be pleased with the way the players finished the match and handled the conditions?



PG: “Maybe we were a little bit conservative at the start just trying to get used to the conditions but we know this is the environment we hope to be in next year at the Olympics so it’s a real test for the girls individually on how to cope with those conditions. It’s a really good test and a really good lead up to the Olympics and the Oceania Cup.”



You have reiterated how valuable being able to play four games in five days is going to be for the team leading into the Olympic qualifiers against New Zealand. Ultimately what are you hoping to get out of the tournament?



PG: “It’s a chance to get some really good conditioning into the girls, work on some different things but also provide girls with the opportunity to put their hands up for selection, and this tournament has given people some opportunities to do that. Some who weren’t involved in the Pro League towards the end have been given the opportunity to show what they can do. That’s one of the objectives of this trip, to help select the team for the Oceania Cup.”



What do you think of the new Olympic facility?



PG: “It was excellent. The pitch in itself is playing really well. Considering they are new pitches and with the new technology you can play quality hockey straight away so that’s pleasing and I’m sure it’ll get even better in six to eight months time. We’re pleased to be here but coming back to what we need to do, we really need to focus on an improved performance against India tomorrow.



How do you go about getting the team up again with such a short turnaround?



PG: “Preparing is certainly important in these conditions. We’re not going to do too many things different tactically but we will have a look at the game against China, review it and come up with plans for playing India. That’s going to be important but individually athletes need to look at their game and try to improve.”



How has the team’s time in Japan been so far?



Emily Chalker (EC): “It is a great opportunity for us a year out from Tokyo to experience the conditions, I can imagine it’s going to be like this or a bit hotter, so for us to be able to learn as much as we can is going to be invaluable.”



It was the team’s first game since the Pro League. Do you think the team was a touch rusty early on?



EC: “I think our mentality going into the game – we just didn’t turn up for the first quarter and credit to China, they were very clinical in the attacking circle and put away a couple of early chances, but we weren’t switched on and ready for that. Once we started chasing the game and started to play a more aggressive, natural style that we’re used to, we were able to overrun them, but we let them get away to too much of a flyer to catch up.”



How beneficial is it playing teams that play a different style in the lead up to the Oceania Cup?



EC: “China play a different style of hockey than what we’re used to in Australia. They’re more defensive and they hold the ball really well and are very strong it, whereas we’re a run and gun attacking team, so we need to be able to adapt to whatever team we come up against and be able to face opposition and not do the same thing, so it’s going to be a huge learning curve for us. We’re looking forward to seeing what exactly went wrong in the first half and then what changed in the second half to become the more dominant team.”



How hard is to analyse and review the game when you know you have to play again in under 24 hours?



EC: “It is challenging. It’s a very quick review but we’ve got the full footage and it will probably be awhile before we go back and look at it in great depth. Our focus is obviously on qualifying for the Olympics and a lot of our planning and energy is going into focussing on the Kiwis and how we’re going to beat them.”



How do you go about your recovery and preparing for India tomorrow? What’s the key to being able to back up quickly?



EC: “Playing in the heat obviously takes a bit out of you so there’s a huge focus on our hydration and ability to wake up as well hydrated as we did today in order to be ready for the early game. We’re fortunate that we’ve got a lot of help and support over here including scientific research, from collecting sweat rates among other things that can help us in a year’s time. So we’re just doing what we’re told to be honest. We just need to adhere to the processes that the support staff lay down but everyone knows that tonight is about recovering, hydrating and getting a good night’s sleep to try and back it up again tomorrow.”



From a player’s perspective, how did you find the new Olympic facility and the turf?



EC: “The pitch itself was really good. It was a little bit bouncy but once that gets worn down a little bit it’s going to be a fantastic pitch, and the facilities are incredible. The change rooms are some of the best I’ve seen in the world so it’s going to be a great spectacle and the organising committee have proven already that they’re very organised, they’ve been practising all of the Olympic procedures, so I can only imagine it is going to be a very organised and well run event come the Olympics.



Match Details

Hockeyroos 2 (S. Fitzpatrick 56’, Malone 57’)

China 3 (Bingfeng Gu 5, Tiantian Luo 22’, Jiaqi Zhong 38’)

@ Oi Stadium, Tokyo, Japan



Hockey Australia media release







Vantage Black Sticks men defeat Japan, 4-3, with last minute goal







The Vantage Black Sticks have come away with a 4-3 win against Japan in their opening match of the Ready, Steady, Tokyo test event in Tokyo, Japan overnight.



Both teams stepped out onto the turf for their first game in a series of 4 with the first quarter ending scoreless on both sides. The scoring opened up in the 2nd quarter with New Zealand’s Jacob Smith putting one in the back of the net in the 17th minute to give the Vantage Black Sticks a 1-0 lead.



Soon after Shea McAleese converted a penalty stroke to put the Vantage Black Sticks men ahead by 2 in the 19th minute of the game. The second half came to a close with New Zealand still up by 2.



Heading into the second half of the game, Japan got one on the board after Koji Yamasaki notched his first goal of the game in the 34th minute to close the gap for the host nation.



Japan managed to even the game up, 2-2, when Hirotaka Wakuri got one past the New Zealand keeper in the 39th minute.



Yamasaki was back at it again in the 41st minute giving Japan their first lead over the Vantage Black Sticks, 3-2.



As the game came to a close the New Zealand men weren’t giving away anything. With just 3 minutes to play Kane Russell found the equalizer, 3-3, for the Vantage Black Sticks off a penalty corner. Nic Woods then followed through with a last-minute thriller to give the boys in black the win, 4-3.



Next up the Vantage Black Sticks men will face world-ranked No. 5 India who have just pulled off a 6-0 win over Malaysia. The match will begin tomorrow (Sunday, August 18) at 10:00pm.



Goals

Vantage Black Sticks: Jacob Smith (’17), Shea McAleese (’19), Kane Russel (’57), Nic Woods (’60)

Japan: Koji Yamasaki (’34, ’41), Hirotaka Wakuri (’39)



Hockey New Zealand Media release







Olympic Test Event: India thumps a hapless Malaysia



Mandeep and Gursahibjit score a brace each





Marksmen: Gurinder celebrates his strike with two-goal hero Gursahibjit, right .



The Indian men’s hockey defeated Malaysia 6-0 in its opening encounter of the Olympic Test Event here on Saturday. Forwards Mandeep Singh (33rd, 46th) and Gursahibjit Singh (18th, 56th) scored two goals each, while Gurinder Singh (eighth) and S.V. Sunil (60th) also registered their names on the scoresheet.



The experienced Sunil, Mandeep and Gursahibjit created chances inside the first 10 minutes for India. Mandeep looked in good rhythm as he took two shots at the Malaysian goal, but its custodian Kumar Subramiam was up to the task.



Gurinder converted India’s first penalty corner in the eighth minute. The following minutes saw India dominate its opponent and win four penalty corners through great attacking play.



Ashis Kumar Topno, Nilam Sanjeep Xess and Vivek Kumar Prasad got the penalty corners for India.



However, the good work by the first rushers and a couple of fine saves by Subramiam meant India could only manage one goal in the opening quarter.



India score its second in the 18th minute through forward Gursahibjit, who was found inside the striking circle by Gurjant Singh.



World No. 12 Malaysia also forced the Indian custodian Suraj Karkera to make a couple of fine saves in the next few minutes, but could not pull a goal back before the half-time break.



Creative play



India continued to attack at the start of the third quarter and vice-captain Mandeep registered his name in the scoresheet in the 33rd minute after Jaskaran Singh set him up well through some creative play.



The last quarter saw India score three more goals. Mandeep got his second in the 46th minute, which was the goal of the match, as India attacked Malaysia on the counter. A Malaysian penalty corner was well-defended by India, which converted into an attack and it was finished off by Mandeep (4-0).



The fifth and sixth goals came in the 56th and 60th minutes. India will play World No. 8 New Zealand on Sunday.



The result:



India 6 (Gurinder Singh 8, Mandeep Singh 33, 46, Gursahibjit Singh 18, 56, S.V. Sunil 60).



The Hindu







Olympic Test Event: Indian women start with a victory



Gurjit Kaur scores both the goals as they down Japan 2-1





The star: Gurjit Kaur, right, was India’s go to player.



The Indian women’s hockey team started its campaign in the Olympic test event with a resilient 2-1 victory over host Japan here on Saturday.



India took an early lead through penalty corner specialist Gurjit Kaur in the ninth minute, but the host equalised in the 16th through Aki Mitsuhashi’s field goal.



Gurjit stepped up again in the 35th minute to convert yet another penalty corner, which turned out to be the decisive goal in the match.



India started with an aggressive intent and had a few opportunities in the opening 10 minutes.



Timely substitutions



Both the teams, playing with 16 players as per the Olympic Games guidelines, made swift and timely substitutions throughout, and it was in the 16th minute that Japan’s substitution worked.



The 29-year-old Mitsuhashi combined well with her teammates before drawing parity.



With majority of the attacks coming from India, Japan sat back and looked to attack on the counter.



The teams have played each other frequently in the past couple of years, which showed on the field as they understood each other’s tactics well, and it meant that the teams went into the half-time level 1-1.



In the third quarter India got another penalty corner in the 35th minute.



Moment of magic



A moment of magic from Gurjit saw India regain its one-goal advantage as the 23-year-old smashed the ball into the back of the net.



The result: India 2 (Gurjit Kaur 9, 35) bt Japan 1 (Aki Mitsuhashi 16).



The Hindu







Three hockey souls in line for national award



K. Arumugam





MARZBAN PATEL 'BAWA'



A present day star, a former legend and a hockey coach who tails even today for upliftment of hockey at grassroot are in line for national award to be presented by the President of India on August 29th, the birth anniversary of Dhyan Chand, which is being celebrated as National Sports Day in India since the early 90s.



Chinglensana Singh, till recently Vice-caption of Indian men's national team has been recommended for Arjuna Award, while Manuel Fredericks, the famous goalkeeper of 70s for Dhyan Chand Lifetime Award while street coach Marzban Patel, popularly known as 'Bawa Saab' is named under Life Time Coaching Achievement for Dronacharya.



These awards carry a Statuette, citation, and a goody purse. These awards also confer many other lifetime benefits on the recipients like lifetime upperclass free railway travel etc.



MANUEL FREDERICS: He is the only Olympic medallist in his state Kerala whence present goalie PR Sreejesh hails from. Born on October 20, 1947 at Burnasserry in Kannur, Manuel Fredericks was a part of Indian men’s hockey team for seven years. He made his international debut in 191 and last played in the Buenos Aires World Cup in 1978. He is presently settled in Bangaluru (Karnataka).



MARZBAN PATEL 'BAWA'. Bawa is a selfless hockey promoter. He looks for talent among slum dwellers, drops outs from schools, and among kids from poor sections of society, in addition to schools and colleges. He continuously introduce the game to such kids and stand by them throughout till they get a career out of hockey. Brothers Devinder Walmiki and Yuvraj Walmiks are his recent finds who shine in the hockey circuit.



Writes Viren Rasquinha in his facebook post on his formative days coach Bawa: "….Bawa has produced 5 hockey Olympians - Gavin Ferreira (Atlanta 1996), Jude Menezes (Sydney 2000), Viren Rasquinha and Adrian Dsouza (Athens 2004) & Devinder Walmiki (Rio 2016). Besides, many hockey players, who have represented India and Mumbai, got jobs through hockey and made something of their lives. Bawa eats, sleeps and breathes hockey. Today is Parsi New Year and he celebrates as usual - by being on the hockey field - when the award was announced. He has sold off his personal possessions to give young poor talented kids the chance to play hockey. Every young kid from Mumbai who has gone on to play for Mumbai or India have passed through Bawa’s able hands".



"I owe my entire hockey career to Bawa. He recognised a spark in me when I was 13, he gave me a chance for Republicans in my 1st All India tournament at 14, he kicked my butt to work really hard and he made me believe in myself. Thank you Bawa. Coaches like you just don’t exist anymore. I can’t think of anyone more deserving than you".



CHINGLEN SANA SINGH: Hailing from Manipur, the energy pack of Indian team is a current star though out of the national team of late. He has figured in all major Indian victories, and was elevated to deputy leader of the teams many times. He is gold medallists of variety of events like the Asian Champions Trophy, the Asia Cup.



Stick2Hockey.com







Merzban Patel, the Dronacharya who dedicated self to hockey



Guru’s Dakshina: City coach Merzban Patel gets recommended in the lifetime category



By Rutvick Mehta





Merzban Patel Players of Children’s Academy Mumbai with their coach Merzban Patel



On Saturday, India hockey goalkeeper Suraj Karkera made a couple of fine saves during his team's 6-0 win over Malaysia in the Olympic Test Event match in Tokyo. But, when he was a kid studying in Mumbai's Children's Academy School, Karkera's mother would fume at the thought of her son playing hockey. But his coach, Merzban Patel, would hide the boy and get him to the ground from school to practice.



That, quite simply, sums up the life and tale of 69-year-old Patel, who was on Saturday recommended for the Dronacharya Award (lifetime category) along with two other coaches by the selection committee.



Patel, fondly known as Bawa in Mumbai hockey circles, has produced Olympians, internationals and multiple state level hockey players from the city across four decades of spotting and grooming talent. His coaching CV also comprises mentoring a number of kids, including many underprivileged ones, at the Republicans Club, alongside nurturing budding hockey players at the Children's Academy.



His entry for the award was sent by one of his former students who has played at the highest level.



"The award is not surprising because of the work that I've done over the years, and that too without a proper academy, ground or financial help," Patel said. The last bit is the key, for modern-day coaching involves a lot of economics. Not for Patel, though, who for around 40 years, ran the Republicans Club on loan from lenders until about seven years ago, when Godrej started chipping in with support.



"I've never aimed for any rewards," Patel said. "I'm on the ground 365 days a year for three-four hours every day. It's purely for the love of hockey."





Merzban Patel (centre), with Yuvraj and Devinder Walmiki (left)



Viren Rasquinha, former India captain and Olympian who was one of Patel's pupils, said: "He has sold off his possessions to give young, poor talented kids the chance to play hockey. Bawa eats, sleeps and breathes hockey."



Patel was never a quality hockey player himself, and, as he admitted, isn't a star coach either, for he has no formal coaching experience. But, he has an uncanny trait that only a select few coaches around the world possess.



"I have a God's gift. I can look at a boy and tell whether he can play hockey or not. I analyse his/her body structure, running style and things like that. It's just an instinct that I have," Patel claimed.



"I can coach players up to the under-16 level, then the bigger coaches can take over. My job is to bring youngsters to a certain level," he added.



Patel now concentrates more on coaching the school kids at Children's Academy, from where he is confident he will gift the country more players.



"I train the boys till 10.30 pm, and credit must go to them, their parents and principal Rohan Bhat. I'm as strict as loving to them. Whenever I coach, I make it my family," he said.



Patel is scheduled to have a combined cataract and glaucoma operation in September or October. Yet, it's not the surgery that he is scared of. "How will I sit at home for 20 days without hockey? That's my biggest fear," he said.And how long does he plan to continue coaching? "I'll coach till I die, till my hands and legs are working. The day I sit at home, I'll die," Patel said.



Daily News & Analysis







A hero to many dies at 89



By Jugjet Singh





Lawrence van Huizen



OLYMPIAN Lawrence van Huizen passed away yesterday. He was 89. Coming from a famous hockey-loving family in Seremban, he had touched many lives in Negri Sembilan and the nation.



He not only played for the national team but also contributed as a coach.



Popularly known as Hoeji, Lawrence represented Malaysia at the 1964 Tokyo Olympics and also coached the national men’s team in the 1970s.



Hockey runs in his family. His son, Stephen, played in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics and in various tournaments before becoming a coach.



He was the coach when Malaysia played in the 2000 Sydney Olympics and also guided them in several other tournaments.



Lawrence’s grandson, Joel played in last year’s Bhubaneswar World Cup.



Lawrence never got a chance to play in the World Cup as it was only incepted in 1971.



But the former SMK St Paul student had coached many hockey players, who went on to represent the country.



It would be difficult to emulate Lawrence as hockey ran in the veins of this remarkable man more than the mixed Dutch and Portuguese blood.



Lawrence, who also represented Negri in the Burnley Cup (football), coached his Alma Mater's Under-18 hockey team for 43 years, from 1958 to 2002, for free.



He also coached Seremban Convent School for free.



In his coaching days, Lawrence would immediately head to the hockey pitch to coach St Paul’s boys and girls’ teams after finishing work at the Standard Chartered Bank.



There was so much of competition between Lawrence and Tunku Besar Secondary School (TBS) Tampin coach S. Sivapathasundram, who died in 2010, then that it created a perfect storm to churn out many national players.



And whenever St Paul and Tampin played in the Schools District final, the Seremban grass pitch would be packed to the brim with fans, so much so that the sidelines would be trampled and would only become visible when the ball goes out of play.



Lawrence’s greatest moment in his coaching career was when five of his charges made the 1979 Paris Junior World Cup team.



The five were his son Stephen, Collin Sta Maria, Derek Fidelis, Kevin Nunis and William Lazaroo.



Lawrence also played alongside his younger brother, the late Peter, in the 1958 Tokyo and 1962 Jakarta Asian Games.



He was one of the coaches involved in helping Malaysia finish a creditable fourth in the 1975 World Cup in Kuala Lumpur.



He also coached the national women’s team for five years from 1981.



This scribe remembers Lawrence as a dedicated man, who would be on the pitch come rain or shine, as he always placed his players above everything else and gave much of his time to hockey until he retired from coaching St Paul in 2002 because of a nagging knee problem.



But he never stopped reading articles on hockey and kept abreast of the sport until his final days.



This scribe offers his deepest condolences to Stephen and Joel for their big loss.



He leaves behind his wife, Doreen Philomina, seven children and 12 grandchildren.



Meanwhile, Malaysian Hockey Confederation (MHC) president Datuk Seri Subahan Kamal said the MHC are deeply saddened with the passing of a hockey great.



“Lawrence does not need any introduction among hockey lovers as his contributions to the sport speak for itself,” he said.



The wake will be held at 832, Taman Nee Yan, Jalan Temiang, 70200 Seremban until tomorrow.



Mass will be celebrated in his honour at 10am on Tuesday at the Church of the Visitation in Seremban, followed by burial at the Kajang Catholic cemetery.



New Straits Times



