By Jugjet Singh



MALAYSIA lost their second straight match in the Ready Steady Tokyo Test Event when the World No 12 were beaten 3-1 by hosts Japan yesterday.





On Saturday, coach Roelant Oltmans’ men were clobbered 6-0 by India. They will face New Zealand tomorrow.



Yesterday, World 16 Japan took the lead through Kentaro Fukuda in the 26th minute before Nabil Fiqri netted the equaliser nine minutes later.



However Japan hit back through Kazuma Murata (48th) and Kota Watanabe (49th) for the win.



The Four-Nation tournament is being held to test the Olympic venue in Tokyo ahead of next year’s Games.



l FORMER national hockey player Lawrence van Huizen, who died on Saturday, will be cremated at the Jalan Templer Crematorium in Seremban tomorrow.



New Straits Times