



The Vantage Black Sticks pulled off a victory over world-ranked No. 5 India, 2-1, overnight in their second game of the Ready, Steady, Tokyo test series.





The Indian men came out with guns blazing scoring their first goal of the game when captain and drag flicker Harmanpreet Singh converted a penalty corner in the second minute of play to put the Indian men up 1-0.



The next two quarters saw the teams go neck and neck on the defensive front to hold off all goals. This left India with a 1-0 advantage going into the final quarter of the game.



Heading into those final 15 minutes, the Indian defense could only hold off the Kiwi’s for so long. Jacob Smith battled his way through the India defense to even the game, 1-1, in the 47th minute.



The men in black weren’t leaving it to a draw though. Just like the night before against Japan, the Vantage Black Sticks found the back of the net in the final minute of match play with a Sam Lane goal to give New Zealand a 2-1 win over India.



Next up the men will face Malaysia in two days time (Tuesday, August 20) at 12:30pm NZT in the last of the round robin match ups.



Goals

Vantage Black Sticks: Jacob Smith (’47), Sam Lane (’60)

India: Harmanpreet Singh (’2)



Hockey New Zealand Media release