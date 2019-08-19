



Tokyo, Japan: New Zealand scored in the last minute of their match against India to register their second win (2-1) in as many matches. India had taken an early lead in the game but conceded two goals in the last quarter. It was the 200th international match of Indian player Kothajit Khadangbam.





Meanwhile, Japan won against Malaysia. After the hosts took the lead in the first half, Malaysia managed to come back. But two goals in the last quarter sealed Japan’s success (3-1).



Thanks to their win, the Blacksticks have already qualified for the Final since Japan and India (3 points each) will play their last group match against each other.



After having been both defeated in their tournament’s first game yesterday, Japan’s teams enjoyed a much nicer outcome on Day 2.



Indeed, the Japanese women produced a convincing performance to overcome China (2-1). After leading (1-0) at half-time, Japan conceded a goal. But, with the support of their fans, the home team managed to take the lead again in the fourth quarter and kept it until the end.



At the same time, India and Australia drew (2-2), with India scoring the equalizer in the 59th minute. With this result, India has taken the lead of the tournament.



The action continues on 20 August with the following matches and schedule (local time):



09:30 Malaysia – New Zealand (Men)

11:45 India - Japan (Men)

17:30 Australia - Japan (Women)

19:45 China – India (Women)



