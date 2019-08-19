Shane O'Donoghue's late penalty stroke earned Ireland a point in a 3-3 draw against Scotland at the European Championships.





O'Donoghue put Ireland ahead early before two Kenny Bain goals and a Craig Falconer strike put Scotland in a strong position.



However Tim Cross and O'Donoghue struck late to salvage a draw for Ireland.



In truth it is a result that suits neither side, given both lost their opening games.



Germany and the Netherlands still lead Pool B with three points each, and will meet on Sunday evening with the winner now assured of a place in the semi-finals.



Ireland and Scotland return to action on Tuesday, knowing they must win in order to stand any chance of making the last four.



O'Donoghue's back-post finish gave Ireland the lead at the end of the first quarter before Bain deflected Lee Morton's low drag beyond Ireland keeper Jamie Carr.



Bain was on hand again shortly after half-time to put Scotland ahead, turning in a rebound after a well-worked penalty corner.



It looked as though Falconer's emphatic effort had secured the three points for Scotland but Cross slammed home a low effort to set up a grandstand finish.



A late referral to the video umpire led to a chance for O'Donoghue to level, and the forward made no mistake as he drove his shot into the top corner with just two minutes remaining.



