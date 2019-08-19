England face a must-win game against Spain on Tuesday after they were beaten by hosts Belgium at the Men's EuroHockey Championships in Belgium.





Tom Boon and Alexander Hendrickx struck for world champions Belgium to secure qualification for the host nation.



Winless England drew 2-2 with Wales in their opening match on Saturday and trail second-placed Spain by two points heading into their final Pool A match.



The top two teams in Pool A and B qualify for the semi-finals in Antwerp.



The tournament also serves as a direct qualifier for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, with the winner qualifying.



England head coach Danny Kerry said: "Like yesterday, we prepared well. I'd need to check the performance stats but I felt we generated good opportunities and held Belgium with good intelligence. The lads and staff should be proud of the performance and continue to push the detail. Now we reset for Spain on Tuesday."



BBC Sport