

Women’s team secure winning EuroHockey start



England’s women’s team put in a clinical display to get off to the perfect start in their EuroHockey Championships with a 2-1 victory over Ireland.





Two goals from two penalty corners in the first-half gave the side a strong advantage with Suzy Petty in the right place at the right time for the opening goal before Giselle Ansley fired a sensational drag flick into the top corner.



Ireland got one back at the end of the third quarter as Beth Barr latched onto the end of a drag flick to take it past Maddie Hinch in goal to set up a tense final fifteen minutes.



As the clock ran down, both sides created good chances with resilient defending and a couple of smart saves from Hinch securing an opening game victory for England.







Match report:



Chances were limited in the opening quarter as both sides sized each other up, with neither ‘keeper being truly tested.



When an opportunity did present itself to England, a penalty corner right on the cusp of the whistle, they were clinical. Ansley’s flick finding its way into the path of the unmarked Petty on the post to tap home for her first England goal.



England were looking good on the ball and had limited Ireland from making many circle entries in a solid opening half.



The side were able to double their lead as fantastic dribbling from Hannah Martin was rewarded with a penalty corner. England were again lethal from the set piece with Ansley producing a spectacular drag flick that soared well out of the goalkeeper’s reach into the top corner of the goal for a 2-0 lead going into half-time.



Ellie Rayer went on a searing run on the right flank, using explosive pace to drive past several opposition players although her pull back into the circle was well intercepted just before it could reach the looming Martin.



Ireland got themselves back into the game in the third quarter through a successful penalty corner routine of their own as Barr got a decisive deflection on the flick to guide it into the back of the net.



Izzy Petter, who was making her England debut, then had a strike on goal well saved by Ayeisha McFerran before Martin’s follow up attempt went wide.



The game had opened up with an end to end final quarter ensuing as both sides looked to add to the score line.



It was a dramatic end to the game with Hinch twice being called into action to deny the Irish from bagging a late equaliser, making solid saves with the right boot to keep the opposition out and secure an opening match victory.



Next up for the team is a challenging fixture against Germany, who thrashed Belarus 13-0 in their first game of the tournament, on Monday 19 August at 12:30pm BST.



England 2 (2)

Petty (15’, PC)

Ansley (28’, PC)



Ireland 1 (0)

Barr (43', PC)



England Starting XI: Hinch, Unsworth, Toman, Martin, Townsend, Petty, Rayer, Ansley, Pearne-Webb, Owsley, Petter

England Subs (Used): Evans, Howard, McCallin, Hunter, Balsdon, Defroand

England Subs (Not used): Tennant



England Hockey Board Media release