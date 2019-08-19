Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Women) 2019 - Day 3
Antwerp, Belgium
Results
18 Aug 2019 GER v BLR (Pool B) 13 - 0
18 Aug 2019 ENG v IRL (Pool B) 2 - 1
Fixtures (GMT +2)
19 Aug 2019 13:30 GER v ENG (Pool B)
19 Aug 2019 15:45 IRL v BLR (Pool B)
19 Aug 2019 18:00 ESP v NED (Pool A)
19 Aug 2019 20:30 BEL v RUS (Pool A)
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Spain
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|3
|2
|Belgium
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Netherlands
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Russia
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|-1
|0
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Germany
|1
|1
|0
|0
|13
|0
|13
|3
|2
|England
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|3
|3
|Ireland
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|-1
|0
|4
|Belarus
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|13
|-13
|0