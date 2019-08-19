Belfius EuroHockey Championship (Men) 2019 - Day 4
Antwerp, Belgium
Results
18 Aug 2019 ESP v WAL (Pool A) 5 - 1
18 Aug 2019 IRL v SCO (Pool B) 3 - 3
18 Aug 2019 ENG v BEL (Pool A) 0 - 2
18 Aug 2019 GER v NED (Pool B) 2 - 3
19 August is a rest day
Pool Standings
Pool A
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Belgium
|2
|2
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|6
|2
|Spain
|2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|6
|-1
|3
|3
|England
|2
|0
|1
|1
|2
|4
|-2
|1
|4
|Wales
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|7
|-4
|1
Pool B
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|Netherlands
|2
|2
|0
|0
|8
|3
|5
|6
|2
|Germany
|2
|1
|0
|1
|11
|3
|8
|3
|3
|Ireland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|8
|-4
|1
|4
|Scotland
|2
|0
|1
|1
|3
|12
|-9
|1