Sikhumbuzo Moyo



THE Zimbabwe men’s and ladies’ hockey teams failed in their pursuit of qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games after failing to make the grade at a qualification tournament in South Africa yesterday.





Despite failing to qualify, the ladies’ side performed better by settling for bronze, missing the knockout stage by a point.



The Zimbabwe ladies beat Namibia 3-2 in their last game on Saturday to secure third place, with goals from Sophie Macdonald and Nicola Watson, to finish on six points. Only gold medalists in the qualifiers make it to the Olympics.



The men’s side drew 2-2 against Namibia on Saturday with goals from Tony O’Riodan and Gift Chamunorwa, before losing 3-4 to Ghana in their last game yesterday.



Skipper Tendayi Maredza was again on target, with Chamunorwa and Rangarirai Mungwiniri grabbing the other goals.



The men’s side bowed out of the tournament with just one win; a 3-2 victory against Kenya, which came after disastrous 0-6 and 0-9 thrashings by Egypt and South Africa.



The ladies were also on the receiving end in their opening two matches, losing 1-3 to Ghana and 0-2 to South Africa.



The Chronicle