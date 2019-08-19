s2h Team



Hosts South Africa scored a thrilling come-from-behind victory over arch rivals Egypt 3-2 to win the Africa Cup of Nations title and book a spot in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics men's competition.





At the Stellenbosch University on Sunday, South Africa finished on top of the six-team league to win their eighth-successive title with an all-win record.



It was a grand double for South Africa as their women secured a spot at the Games with a runaway 6-0 win over Ghana to seal the title also with a 100 percent record in the five-team league.



South Africa trailed Egypt 0-1 with only 14 minutes to go after Ahmed Alganaini scored but hit back in the last quarter with a hat-trick by Nicholas Spooner in a four-minute blitz.



Egypt reduced the margin. Ashram Said scored a late goal and with mere seconds left on the clock there was no denying South Africa the top podium by virtue of winning the six-team league and their eighth successive continental title.



The South African women sealed their seventh successive title. However, as happened twice before (2000 and 2016), South Africa's presence in Tokyo next year could hinge on their Olympic body's verdict that the African field was worthy enough to produce a qualifier.



If not, South Africa may have to take the other route of qualifying via the qualifying play-offs in October-November where their rankings (currently No.14 and 16 for the men and women respectively) would give them the right to compete.



Final standings (Men)

South Africa

Egypt

Ghana

Kenya

Zimbabwe

Namibia



Women:

South Africa

Ghana

Zimbabwe

Kenya

Namibia



Stick2Hockey.com