African Hockey Road to Tokyo 2020 (Men)
Stellenbosch (RSA)
Results
18 Aug 2019 ZIM v GHA (RR) 3 - 4
18 Aug 2019 KEN v NAM (RR) 3 - 1
18 Aug 2019 EGY v RSA (RR) 2 - 3
Final placings
|Rank
|Team
|Played
|Wins
|Draws
|Losses
|Goals For
|Goals Against
|Goal Difference
|Points
|1
|South Africa
|5
|5
|0
|0
|28
|4
|24
|15
|2
|Egypt
|5
|4
|0
|1
|24
|7
|17
|12
|3
|Ghana
|5
|3
|0
|2
|12
|18
|-6
|9
|4
|Zimbabwe
|5
|1
|1
|3
|8
|23
|-15
|4
|5
|Kenya
|5
|1
|0
|4
|9
|18
|-9
|3
|6
|Namibia
|5
|0
|1
|4
|6
|17
|-11
|1