Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT

Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

Seoul Glow
JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Olympic gold medallist Zakir Hussain passes away at 85

Published on Tuesday, 20 August 2019 10:00 | Hits: 48
View Comments



Olympian and former goalkeeper of the Pakistan national hockey team Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday at the age of 85.



Hussain's funeral prayers will be held in his home town Gulshen Anwar Masjid, Jinnah Colony, Wah Cantt.

The veteran player won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico and a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.

President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the death of legendary Olympian.

Dawn

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.