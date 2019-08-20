



Olympian and former goalkeeper of the Pakistan national hockey team Zakir Hussain passed away on Monday at the age of 85.





Hussain's funeral prayers will be held in his home town Gulshen Anwar Masjid, Jinnah Colony, Wah Cantt.



The veteran player won a gold medal at the 1968 Summer Olympics in Mexico and a silver medal at the 1956 Summer Olympics in Melbourne.



President of Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) Brig (Retd) Khalid Sajjad Khokhar and Secretary PHF Muhammad Asif Bajwa have expressed deep grief on the death of legendary Olympian.



Dawn